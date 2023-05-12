Cordner faces tough playoff semi-final

TOBAGO STRIKER Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner will hope to end a difficult season on a high when her Turkey-based Fenerbahçe take on Galatasaray in a two-leg Kadin Super Ligi playoff semi-final, beginning today.
In Galatasaray, they face the team with the season’s best record of 17 wins out of 18 regular season league matches, and also with the league top-scorer, 33-year-old Turkish striker Yagmur Uraz, who has scored 26 goals since moving from Besiktas at the start of the season, having scored 11 for Besiktas last season.
In contrast, Cordner, 34, has not played as much, and has only scored nine goals this season, compared to the league-leading 34 she netted last season, when finishing as the league’s top scorer. However, the former T&T national team player has gotten more playing time lately.
While her goals were flowing last season, Fenerbahçe dominated their regular season group before eventually finishing the season third. This season, they have already lost four times in the regular season, while winning just 11 of 18 matches.