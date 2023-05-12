TOBAGO STRIKER Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner will hope to end a difficult season on a high when her Turkey-based Fenerbahçe take on Galatasaray in a two-leg Kadin Super Ligi playoff semi-final, beginning today.

In Galatasaray, they face the team with the season’s best record of 17 wins out of 18 regular season league matches, and also with the league top-scorer, 33-year-old Turkish striker Yagmur Uraz, who has scored 26 goals since moving from Besiktas at the start of the season, having scored 11 for Besiktas last season.

In contrast, Cordner, 34, has not played as much, and has only scored nine goals this season, compared to the league-leading 34 she netted last season, when finishing as the league’s top scorer. However, the former T&T national team player has gotten more playing time lately.

While her goals were flowing last season, Fenerbahçe dominated their regular season group before eventually finishing the season third. This season, they have already lost four times in the regular season, while winning just 11 of 18 matches.

Cordner faces tough playoff semi-final

Samaroo exits at Jr sprint quarters

TTO’s Syndell Samaroo exited at the quarter-final stage of the men’s sprint event on day three of the Pan Am Junior Track Cycling Championships last night in Paraguay.

Samaroo lost in consecutive rides to Colombia’s Nicolas Olivera. Earlier, he overcame his countryman Danell James to advance to the quarters.

Football loses ex-youth player Drayton

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has extended its condolences to the family and friends of former footballer Devon Drayton, who along with his female partner was murdered in Claxton Bay. Drayton, 35, and Asha George, 30, were shot dead at home Thursday night.

Top four in action in Premier League

THE top four teams are all in action and desperate for victory as the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League continues with Round 15 today.

All four are vying for two CONCACAF Club Championship qualifying spots, which will go to the teams filling the top two spots in the league at month’s end. The top four are separated by just five points.

WASA escape in ‘Magic Mist’

DESPITE being swept in the first leg of their home-and-away series against WASA Club, PowerGen 1 came very close to earning a place in the semi-finals of the Magic Mist Group Spin Cup Table Tennis Series Thursday night.

After winning only one of ten games in their 3-0 defeat at home a week ago, the Penal-based outfit was given no chance of reaching Wednesday night’s last four.