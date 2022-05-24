Cordner nets 34th of season

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have put their defeat against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes behind them and are focused on winning their next game against the Barbados Pride when the penultimate round of matches in the West Indies Championship bowls off today.

Red Force have dropped from second to third on the standings on 43 points as the Hurricanes moved ahead of them on 46.4 points while the Pride maintained their place at the top on 47.2 points despite their five-wicket loss against Guyana Harpy Eagles last week.