Cordner nets 34th of season

Tobagonian Kennya “Yaya” Cordner netted her 34th goal of the season to propel her Fenerbahçe team to the semi-final stage of the Women’s Super Liga semi-final in Turkey.
Cordner, who turns 34 in November, had already finished as regular season top-scorer in the Turkish top flight with 32 goals, before scoring her last two at the playoff stage.
Cordner, side-footed the ball to the right corner for her team’s second goal, as Group A winners Fenerbahçe advanced to the semi-finals of the Turkish Women’s Super League after a 3-0 win on Sunday over Hakkarigücü Spor, the team finishing third in Group B.
The 24-team Turkish Women’s Super Liga is in its final stage, with the top four from each 12-team group advancing to a two-legged quarter-final knockout phase. Hakkarigücü Spor had held Fenerbahçe 1-1 in the opening leg a week ago.
Saturday’s semi-final will now see Fenerbahçe meeting Fatih Karagumruk, the team finishing as runners-up in Group B and who like Fenerbahçe, also suffered just two defeats this season.
The other semi-final, to be played on Monday, matches Group B winners ALG Spor and Besiktas, the club finishing as Group A runners-up to Fenerbahçe.