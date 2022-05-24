Cordner nets 34th of season

Kennya 'Yaya' Cordner_____use

HELPED TEAM REACH SEMIS: Kennya 'Yaya' Cordner

Tobagonian Kennya “Yaya” Cordner netted her 34th goal of the season to propel her Fenerbahçe team to the semi-final stage of the Women’s Super Liga semi-final in Turkey.

Cordner, who turns 34 in November, had already finished as regular season top-scorer in the Turkish top flight with 32 goals, before scoring her last two at the playoff stage.

Cordner, side-footed the ball to the right corner for her team’s second goal, as Group A winners Fenerbahçe advanced to the semi-finals of the Turkish Women’s Super League after a 3-0 win on Sunday over Hakkarigücü Spor, the team finishing third in Group B.

The 24-team Turkish Women’s Super Liga is in its final stage, with the top four from each 12-team group advancing to a two-legged quarter-final knockout phase. Hakkarigücü Spor had held Fenerbahçe 1-1 in the opening leg a week ago.

Saturday’s semi-final will now see Fenerbahçe meeting Fatih Karagumruk, the team finishing as runners-up in Group B and who like Fenerbahçe, also suffered just two defeats this season.

The other semi-final, to be played on Monday, matches Group B winners ALG Spor and Besiktas, the club finishing as Group A runners-up to Fenerbahçe.

SOUTH SHOWDOWN

SOUTH SHOWDOWN

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have put their defeat against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes behind them and are focused on winning their next game against the Barbados Pride when the penultimate round of matches in the West Indies Championship bowls off today.

Red Force have dropped from second to third on the standings on 43 points as the Hurricanes moved ahead of them on 46.4 points while the Pride maintained their place at the top on 47.2 points despite their five-wicket loss against Guyana Harpy Eagles last week.

Estwick urges Pooran to keep batting, captaincy separate

Estwick urges Pooran to keep batting, captaincy separate

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick has urged new white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran to separate his leadership role from that of batsman, in order to ensure he has a clear focus in the upcoming One-Day International series against the Netherlands and Pakistan.

Dottin brace in vain as Velocity win easily

Deandra Dottin’s incisive opening spell was to no avail as her Supernovas suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge, yesterday.

With Velocity chasing 151 for victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Dottin snatched two wickets with her sharp medium pace but South African stroke-maker Laura Wolvaardt struck an unbeaten 51 from 35 balls to see off the threat with 10 balls to spare.

Rangers release three players for national duty

Rangers release three players for national duty

PROMISING teenage winger Real Gill is among three players being released by the Terminix La Horquetta Rangers professional football club to join the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national team for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League campaign.

By correspondence dated May 23, national team director Richard Piper wrote Terminix La Horquetta Rangers general manager Kieron Edwards requesting that Gill, goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire and Kaihim Thomas be released for national duty.

Jones returns after long layoff

Jones returns after long layoff

Trinidadian Joevin Jones made his first appearance in a competitive football match since suffering a long-term knee injury, when playing for 20 minutes in a 1-0 victory over Charlotte on May 7. And he was a starter three days later during a 3-1 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC in the US Open Cup.