TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S senior women’s team footballer Kenya “Ya-Ya” Cordner wants the team to continue working hard between now and their next assignment.
Cordner, who scored the goal for T&T in their 1-1 draw with Panama in the second game of the two-match series, said: “Keep working like we went out there for the last two games. Show that we are hard workers and we have to continue to do that. Despite everything that is happening around us, we know we have a job to do and we have to continue working hard if we want to reach to the top.”
Cordner and her teammates also drew the first game with Panama in a goalless affair. She said it felt amazing to represent not only herself but her country once more.
And it meant a lot to her to get on the scoresheet. “It meant a lot for me after being away from this programme for so long, to come back and pick up where I left off because I was scoring goals when I was with the national team previously and now that I am back I am still doing the same thing and to be able to continue to contribute and do what I left off doing feels amazing,” added Cordner.
The striker is also encouraged by the new set-up of the national outfit, with the younger faces in the squad and the new coaching staff.
“It is different but I think we have something here we could go forward with... it is a stepping stone and I know we will build something together... we are all about football and no more noise because it is time for us to play and show T&T that we could really play and the noise is irrelevant right now,” she asserted.