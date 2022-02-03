Corneal: I want to help

ANTON CORNEAL’S two previous stints as Trinidad & Tobago Football Association technical director ended with the Association owing him a sizeable quantity of money in unpaid salary and him having to take them to the Trinidad and Tobago High Court, which in November 2019 awarded him just over TT$3.4 million for breach of contract by the Football Association (FA).
On Wednesday, the TTFA announced Corneal’s appointment as its Technical Director for a third time. Corneal’s appointment took effect on February 1, 2022, for an initial contractual term of two years with options to extend. He replaces outgoing Technical Director Dion La Foucade, whose contract ended on January 31, 2022.
Why would Corneal, a well-qualified official who has worked for both CONCACAF and FIFA, choose to go back to the TTFA given his past troubles with them?
“I am where I am because of football in Trinidad and Tobago and if I could assist my country I will,” Corneal told the Express. “Even against an uphill task I want to help my country.”
Corneal, 58, said he had been helping out behind the scenes anyway. Further, he also revealed that he had not yet been paid money awarded to him by the court, but will await a settlement via an ongoing process involving receivers tackling the TTFA’s almost $100m historic debt.
Corneal is also eager to pass on experience gained “assisting technical directors of both CONCACAF and FIFA”.
“I thought the timing was right and hopefully we could put things back and start rebuilding our football,” said Corneal. “I think I am in a position to help.”
In a TTFA media release on Wednesday, TTFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad stated he was very pleased with Corneal’s appointment. Hadad also extended special thanks to La Foucade for his tireless efforts and personal sacrifice during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are very much looking forward to working with Anton on getting the development of football in Trinidad and Tobago on the right path. Anton has a wealth of knowledge and experience; he understands the challenges and he possesses the kind of enthusiasm that is needed at this time.”
Corneal previously held the TTFA technical director’s position for different periods over the last ten years, beginning in 2012 where he worked under Lennox Watson and Raymond Tim Kee before quitting in 2014 over unpaid salary.
He was rehired by then TTFA president David John-Williams in 2017, but quit again after two years due to breach of contract, and subsequently successfully took the Association to court.
A former national footballer, national youth and women’s team head coach and assistant men’s national coach, Corneal is also a certified coach educator and works with FIFA as a FIFA technical expert, mentoring technical directors and conducting FIFA technical director leadership workshops both online and in person.
He is also a CONCACAF technical consultant, conducting coach licensing in this region and sits on the CONCACAF Coaching Panel assisting with the standardising of coach education within the region.
Corneal will, among other roles, provide strategic direction, oversight and management of the technical department, delivering advice across all aspects of the department as well as contributing to the communication and delivery of our football philosophy across all areas. He will also spearhead the coach education programme which will include the delivery of coaching courses and workshops.