Trinidad and Tobago Football Association technical director Anton Corneal met with the heads of the various local regional associations on Monday to discuss the way forward for local youth football.
According to Corneal, the items discussed included youth football restarting in each zone and the screening and identification of players for the Boys and Girls Under-13 and Under-15 high-performance programme.
“This is a four-year programme designed to assist 40-plus players, both boys and girls, in preparation for our Under-17 national youth teams. The format is designed to continuously work with players at an advanced level, allowing a pathway for late developers,” Corneal told TTFA Media.
“The zones are important for stakeholders to bring this to fruition, hence the reason for the meeting,” he added.
“Additionally, it is important to understand that these young players develop as young people regardless of our involvement, certainly physiologically, but that by offering appropriate care, support, proper systems and also challenges, we can help guide their development.”
Giving feedback were some of the representatives who were present in the meeting.
Everton Alfred, president of the Tobago Football Association said: “The meeting was welcomed and the thoughts shared by the technical director were enlightening. From a Tobago perspective, it is a move in the right direction. We welcome the idea of focusing on the youths as a point of restart, as well as the regional approach.
“For years, the focus was on the top end of the spectrum, vis-à-vis Pro League, not that I am against Pro League, but by placing some more emphasis at the regional level where one philosophy can be employed. This speaks volumes for all national teams going forward. We are looking forward to further discussions on this and other projects that will create opportunities for Tobago footballers, coaches and other individuals in the sport.”
Meanwhile, Ian Pritchard, president of the Eastern Counties Football Union, said the meeting with the technical director was very welcoming and refreshing as it presented all zonal representatives with plans for the way forward for the continued development of football in T&T.
“This recommendation of the TD to have the creation of an elite programme which involves footballers from as young as the Under-13 level is very encouraging and definitely a step in the right direction because talent identification from as early an age as possible will provide the TTFA with an increased pool of young, talented players that can be coached and prepared towards higher age group elite teams and even up to senior team selection,” Pritchard said.
“It was also pleasing to hear that the implementation of this elite programme will involve the participation of all zones and regions. It therefore gives zones like ours, the ECFU, increased hope for our young Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 footballers to have an opportunity for greater inclusion in such a programme.”
“For some time now, early talent identification has been the direction in which most countries have been heading with their various sport programmes. It is nice to hear that the TTFA, and more specifically the TD, is thinking along those lines once again.”
Richard Quan Chan, president of the Southern Football Association, said:
“I think the ideas put forward by the technical director are where we should be heading. We are in a position now where even our present Under-20 women’s team looks like they cannot focus for long. They are not a team at this point. We have lost a generation of footballers over the last two years. But the idea at this point, similar to that of Angus Eve, is not a brand-new idea but it is reinforcing the position where we are putting something in place that will give us a wider area to do scouting. I am in full support of the idea.
“What is important though is that the normalisation committee gets fully on board because as it stands today, football management is no longer a voluntary thing. People who get involved in coaching, management and organisation of football see it as a means of employment.”