Corneal moves on

Anton Corneal

OFFICIALS: Anton Corneal, second from left, with Lenny Lake, FIFA technical development officer, left, and coaching instructor Tony McCullum during the recent TTFA A License coaching course at the TTFA’s Technical Centre.

ANTON CORNEAL wants it known that he is not abandoning Trinidad and Tobago football, having taken up an appointment as FIFA regional technical consultant for the Caribbean region.

Corneal assumes the position on a full-time basis from September 1 and will assist Trinidad and Tobago among other nations in the Caribbean. He will continue to work with and advise the TTFA on technical matters and coach education initiatives.

In his new role, Corneal will be responsible for overseeing FIFA projects in over ten countries, among them being United States, Canada, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Curacao, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, Dominica and T&T.

Among Corneal’s main responsibilities will be to oversee technical leadership programmes in the respective countries; assist with the organisation of webinars, courses and workshops on site and online; oversee mentorship; assist with the implementation of the high-performance programmes and to be in regular contact with the technical directors of the Member Associations.

“It’s just a good opportunity to help our region,” Corneal told Trinidad Express yesterday. “Trinidad and Tobago is one of the countries that I will oversee, so I will not be leaving totally,” Corneal added. “It’s not turning my back. It’s helping others and still being in a position to help us here.

A well-educated coach, the former national footballer has previously worked on many occasions with football’s world body FIFA and regional body CONCACAF, in the area of coach education. His new position means Corneal steps down from his appointment as Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) technical director, which he assumed on February 1, this year. The TTFA is now in search of a new Technical Director and the position will be advertised in due course, according to a release yesterday.

“I don’t know if there is another role that I need play. I will continue to help with coaching education but as the technical director it was not possible,” stated Corneal.

Corneal was also twice previously the TTFA’s technical director. However, those stints saw him quitting the position and suing the Association for non-payment of salary. But his latest employment opportunity with the TTFA has been a better experience.

“Actually, the experience was quite a good one. We were starting to restructure the programme after two years,” Corneal declared. “Some of them have started on good ground. We have two high-performance teams training and they will continue to train the whole year. The coaches’ education has also begun well.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jereem third in Lausanne 200

Jereem third in Lausanne 200

Commonwealth Games champion Jereem “The Dream” Richards produced another solid run yesterday to take third place in the Men’s 200 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting in Switzerland yesterday. However, countryman Keshorn Walcott failed to get on the podium in the javelin event.

Richards, who earlier this month ran a personal best 19.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, clocked 19.95 yesterday to finish behind World champion Noah Lyles.

T&T signed up for Commonwealth Youth Games

Signed, sealed, delivered.

Yesterday the three significant entities for the hosting of the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games signed the official host-city agreement.

At the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, Dame Louise Martin, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president, Dianne Henderson, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) and Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) president, and Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) signed on the dotted line to render this country as the official hosts of the Trinbago 2023 event.

Sandy 13th in World Juniors time trial

TEAM TTO’s Phoebe Sandy finished 13th in the women’s 500m time-trial event yesterday on the penultimate day of the 2022 UCI Junior

Track World Championship in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sandy placed 13th overall with a time of 37.465 seconds, following up on her 1/16 finals exit in the women’s sprint event on Wednesday.

TKR POWER

TKR POWER

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) men’s and women’s teams both powered to victories on day three of the 6ICTY competition currently underway at Warner Park, St Kitts.

Both triumphs came in commanding fashion and were engineered by the bowlers.

Dookie goes down in ITF final

Dookie goes down in ITF final

JORDANE DOOKIE was beaten in her first final at the ITF (International Tennis Federation) level when the curtain fell on the three-leg 18 and under circuit yesterday at the National Racquet Centre.

The leading Trinidad and Tobago player and Alexandra Malysheva failed to penetrate the defensive shield of second-seeded Americans Maria Araoz-Gosn and Olivia Bustos and went down 6-1, 6-1 to the two singles finalists in their battle for the doubles crown in the Trinity Cup.

Corneal moves on

Corneal moves on

ANTON CORNEAL wants it known that he is not abandoning Trinidad and Tobago football, having taken up an appointment as FIFA regional technical consultant for the Caribbean region.

Corneal assumes the position on a full-time basis from September 1 and will assist Trinidad and Tobago among other nations in the Caribbean. He will continue to work with and advise the TTFA on technical matters and coach education initiatives.