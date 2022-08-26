Corneal moves on

ANTON CORNEAL wants it known that he is not abandoning Trinidad and Tobago football, having taken up an appointment as FIFA regional technical consultant for the Caribbean region.
Corneal assumes the position on a full-time basis from September 1 and will assist Trinidad and Tobago among other nations in the Caribbean. He will continue to work with and advise the TTFA on technical matters and coach education initiatives.
In his new role, Corneal will be responsible for overseeing FIFA projects in over ten countries, among them being United States, Canada, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Curacao, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, Dominica and T&T.
Among Corneal’s main responsibilities will be to oversee technical leadership programmes in the respective countries; assist with the organisation of webinars, courses and workshops on site and online; oversee mentorship; assist with the implementation of the high-performance programmes and to be in regular contact with the technical directors of the Member Associations.
“It’s just a good opportunity to help our region,” Corneal told Trinidad Express yesterday. “Trinidad and Tobago is one of the countries that I will oversee, so I will not be leaving totally,” Corneal added. “It’s not turning my back. It’s helping others and still being in a position to help us here.
A well-educated coach, the former national footballer has previously worked on many occasions with football’s world body FIFA and regional body CONCACAF, in the area of coach education. His new position means Corneal steps down from his appointment as Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) technical director, which he assumed on February 1, this year. The TTFA is now in search of a new Technical Director and the position will be advertised in due course, according to a release yesterday.
“I don’t know if there is another role that I need play. I will continue to help with coaching education but as the technical director it was not possible,” stated Corneal.
Corneal was also twice previously the TTFA’s technical director. However, those stints saw him quitting the position and suing the Association for non-payment of salary. But his latest employment opportunity with the TTFA has been a better experience.
“Actually, the experience was quite a good one. We were starting to restructure the programme after two years,” Corneal declared. “Some of them have started on good ground. We have two high-performance teams training and they will continue to train the whole year. The coaches’ education has also begun well.”