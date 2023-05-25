Anton Corneal, Technical Director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, has been selected as one of 25 participants for FIFA’s prestigious new Technical Leadership Diploma, being launched in Brazil.
Corneal joined other selected technical leaders from Member Associations and Confederations from around the globe at the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) Training Complex in Rio de Janeiro for block one of the 18 month-long course.
The FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma aims to become the ‘globally recognised qualification’ for Technical Leaders working in the game and will prepare participants for the distinct challenges and opportunities faced by a technical leader within a Member Association.