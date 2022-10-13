Corneal to continue as TTFA technical director

Anton Corneal

MORE HANDS-ON approach: Anton Corneal.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) yesterday confirmed that Anton Corneal will continue in the position of TTFA Technical Director.

This comes after Corneal’s decision to decline an offer to assume the position of FIFA Regional Technical Consultant.

According to Corneal, “I decided to decline the opportunity to work as one of FIFA’s Regional Technical Consultants in our region, as the position seems more administrative in nature which, I thought, does not align with my skills set.

“I prefer to be more hands-on with the development of the game in our country and region. In that regard and after discussions with the normalisation nommittee (NC), I am indeed pleased to be able to continue in the position of Technical Director of the TTFA.”

Last August 26, the Association announced that Corneal would be taking up the role of FIFA Regional Technical Consultant for the Caribbean region from September 1, 2022. At that time, applications for the TTFA Technical Director position were invited and a shortlist was compiled.

During that period, the TTFA’s debt repayment proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act was approved by the High Court of Trinidad and Tobago, which allows the Association to continue operating and moving forward.

Having already established a solid foundation in the Technical Department, throughout 2022, Corneal and the NC were keen for him to step back into the role and continue his work.

Corneal stated: “Especially now where the NC is in the process of clearing the FA’s debt and is reviewing the governance structure of the FA, it is an extremely important period for us.

“The next major steps would be to invest more time in the implementation of the TTFA’s long-term development plan. It is something that I am extremely passionate about and I’m excited for what the future may hold.”

Corneal returns to duty immediately and will oversee the running of the TTFA High Performance Programmes, the staging of the FIFA Girl’s Play Programme this weekend, which is aimed at introducing girls aged 6-12 to the game, and the hosting of TTFA B and C Licence Coaching Courses beginning on November 7.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Magnificent 7 for Boodhan

Magnificent 7 for Boodhan

LLYANNA BOODHAN captured her seventh singles title of the season and Daniel Bhim completed a hat-trick when the curtain fell on the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament Sunday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Parkites host rescheduled women’s 7-a-side football

QPCC’s Women’s Annual Score 4 Cancer ladies fundraising 7-a-side football tournament will be held tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Originally set for last weekend, the two-day event was postponed owing to the inclement weather that enveloped most of the country forcing a rescheduling.

Kwesi Browne eliminated in keirin

Kwesi Browne eliminated in keirin

TEAM TTO cyclist Kwesi Browne exited at the first round repechage stage of the men’s keirin yesterday, on day two of the 2022 UCI Track World Cycling Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

Browne was unlucky third twice over, missing out on the two automatic qualifying spots.

Corneal to continue as TTFA technical director

Corneal to continue as TTFA technical director

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) yesterday confirmed that Anton Corneal will continue in the position of TTFA Technical Director.

This comes after Corneal’s decision to decline an offer to assume the position of FIFA Regional Technical Consultant.

‘Battle’ resurrected

‘Battle’ resurrected

Professional wrestling is set to make a return to Trinidad and Tobago with the hosting of a two-day Caribbean Cup extravaganza by All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW) titled “Battle Kingdom Resurrection” at the Pleasantville Indoor Sport Arena on October 22 and 23.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Magnificent 7 for Boodhan

Magnificent 7 for Boodhan

LLYANNA BOODHAN captured her seventh singles title of the season and Daniel Bhim completed a hat-trick when the curtain fell on the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament Sunday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Parkites host rescheduled women’s 7-a-side football

QPCC’s Women’s Annual Score 4 Cancer ladies fundraising 7-a-side football tournament will be held tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Originally set for last weekend, the two-day event was postponed owing to the inclement weather that enveloped most of the country forcing a rescheduling.

Kwesi Browne eliminated in keirin

Kwesi Browne eliminated in keirin

TEAM TTO cyclist Kwesi Browne exited at the first round repechage stage of the men’s keirin yesterday, on day two of the 2022 UCI Track World Cycling Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

Browne was unlucky third twice over, missing out on the two automatic qualifying spots.

Corneal to continue as TTFA technical director

Corneal to continue as TTFA technical director

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) yesterday confirmed that Anton Corneal will continue in the position of TTFA Technical Director.

This comes after Corneal’s decision to decline an offer to assume the position of FIFA Regional Technical Consultant.

‘Battle’ resurrected

‘Battle’ resurrected

Professional wrestling is set to make a return to Trinidad and Tobago with the hosting of a two-day Caribbean Cup extravaganza by All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW) titled “Battle Kingdom Resurrection” at the Pleasantville Indoor Sport Arena on October 22 and 23.