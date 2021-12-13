A man built on a foundation of family, friends and humanity.
Those were the sentiments expressed about Emmanuel Anthony Harford as the celebration and thanksgiving service for the late broadcaster was held at the Assumption RC Church in Maraval yesterday.
In her eulogy, his niece Danielle Harford said the world was different, pervaded by silence and stillness since the magnanimous “Harfie” departed.
“We have lost a higher frequency. A mountain has plunged to the bottom of the sea...(He was) a lover of life, a lover of humanity, a lover of family and friends he chose as family; a lover of all things sport, a lover of good radio and music, a lover of words, lover of beauty in the world, a lover of peace and justice, a lover of country, a lover of love,” Harford (D) recalled.
“He lived and believed in community and kindness as a lifestyle and practice. There was no malice or ill-intention for others in his sphere of existence,” Harford stated.
“With the little time he had, he set himself to work at all of his passions and never stopped. He did not waste a moment and did everything for love and in the name of love.”
She retraced his early days as a neighbourhood commentator and match analyst in Petit Valley to his extravagant story-telling abilities of “irreverent tales” of his childhood.
Harford (D) also related how in awe he was after having dinner with the late freedom fighter Nelson Mandela, and how he pursued his dreams while also endeavouring to ensure that others’ dreams also came true.
“The special man that we all celebrate today meant a lot to us all...You leave us all no choice but to miss you and yearn to be in the presence of greatness again, you enriched our lives...”
Long-time friend Wayne Anthony Le Blanc, who Harford coined “Big George Wayne,” paid tribute from Orlando through video in a segment Le Blanc termed: “Did you know?”.
Friends since March 4, 1981, Le Blanc recalled Harford’s career as a pilot, a horse owner whom he facilitated with feed-runs for his racehorse named Styx, and his fund-raising ability through which he raked in over $500,000 in charity bingos throughout the country.
Le Blanc also credited Harford with sparking the fête match craze among media, being the “best man” to several friends, and being a great family man, who protected his clan.
He also detailed Harford’s brotherhood relationship with friend and business partner Bruce Aanensen.
Perennial friend Patrick Jagessar described him as a dapper presenter who was comfortable reading the news, producing shows and doing outdoor broadcasts, successfully managing the multi-faceted characteristics of broadcasting.
In his homily. Father Gregory Augustine, Fatima College principal at Harford’s alma mater, said Harford was a man of strong foundation and faith.
“That faith fed his entire being,” Augustine related, adding his foundation of family and humanity made it difficult to bid farewell to one of “the foundation stones of our society” whose influence lives on.