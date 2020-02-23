Cornwall records ‘beaver’ as U-20s rout St Kitts/Nevis

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 Women, powered by a four-goal performance by captain Afiyah Cornwall made a perfect start to the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship Group F campaign with a 6-0 shut out of St Kitts/Nevis at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal, yesterday.
Playing in humid conditions following kick-off just after midday, T&T didn’t take long before settling and seizing control of the game. Cornwall turned home a low right-footed effort into the left corner of the net on three minutes to put Richard Hood’s team in front. Maria Frances Serrant pressed on the right of the box to win possession before playing inside for the skipper to do the rest.
It would take another 23 minutes before T&T doubled their advantage, Cornwall collecting a ball played over the top and calmly slotting a low right-footer past the goalkeeper. Cornwall would complete her hat-trick in added-on time, weaving her way past three St Kitts players before directing a right footed shot into the left corner of the net for a 3-0 T&T lead at the break.
Substitute Aaliyah Prince pushed T&T 4-0 ahead with an item early in the first half and Serrant got in on the scoring when she picked up a through ball and rounded the advancing custodian before hitting home on 58 minutes. Cornwall left her best for last, however, receiving the ball from Prince before rifling a right footer from the top of the box into the roof of the net.
St Kitts managed a couple tries on goal, one which hit the woodwork in the second half, but they hardly tested a solid T&T back line.
Cornwall was delighted with the start made by T&T. “It’s an amazing feeling to come away with a win in our first match. The girls did what the coaches taught us to do and I hope we can continue this form for the remainder of the tournament,” Cornwall told TTFA Media.
“I’m proud of my performance. I’m just happy to have played my part in getting the three points. The last goal was amazing and it couldn’t have come at a better time to cap off the win for us. Like I said, the important thing for us was to get the win and hopefully we can keep on growing as the tournament goes on,” Cornwall added.
Coach Hood emphasised the importance of starting with a win ahead of the remaining group games against the Cayman Islands tomorrow and Haiti on Thursday.
“I think it was important for us to get off to a good start. The girls started a bit nervously which is expected. However. they settled down well and we started to move the ball the way we wanted to, we started to press the way we wanted to. And we scored an early goal which I think we really helped to calm the nerves,” Hood told TTFA Media.
“The girls had in mind the last time St Kitts beat our senior team and they wanted to have that bit of a revenge today so they were motivated to play this game. It was important to keep a clean sheet. We gave up a couple chances but it was good to keep the clean sheet. We don’t want to concede any goals and we work harder on defence than on attack.
“Afiyah is a monster for us right now and she can’t seem to do any wrong. She is leading the line and leading the team well. She is motivating players around her and working hard offensively and defensively. I couldn’t ask more of her today and I’m really proud and happy for her getting the four goals today,” Hood added.
“Our defensive shape can improve. We have some work to do on the back four. We will get better with every game but the most part I was satisfied with the organisation and communication,” he ended.