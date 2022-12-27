CORONATION

CROWN PRINCE just got the better of Just Exhale in the battle the last two Derby runners-up in a pulsating finish to the Edmund De Freitas Gold Cup yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
It seemed like last year’s Guineas winner Just Exhale would sweep past the victor of this year’s edition of the first leg of the Triple Crown, when he came to challenge turning for home, in the leading open staying event on the calendar.
But Crown Prince refused to yield and he held on to win the 2,000-metre contest by a neck, at odds of 8/1, with the Canada-based Kimal Santo in the irons.
Soca Harmony, who beat her John O’Brien-trained stable companion Crown Prince into second in the final two legs of this year’s Triple Crown—Midsummer Classic and Trinidad Derby Stakes—after being the runner-up in the Guineas, was a further 9 1/4 lengths back in third. And the 6/5 favourite was followed home in fourth by Finishing Touch, who was attempting to score a fourth straight win around two turns.
Crown Prince’s brother Stroke Of Luck, who won the Derby last year, was a very disappointing sixth as the 2/1 second favourite, just behind Wise Guy—who won the 2020 Derby in sweeping the prestigious Triple Crown series that year.
And Making Headlines ended up trailing the field of eight in his attempt to win this Grade One event for the second time in three years. It was the seventh start for the son of 2013 Gold Cup winner Headline News in the last two years and he has failed to find winners’ row on every occasion since ending 2020 with four straight victories.
After several disappointing performances this season, Just Exhale came out of nowhere to place third in the Stewards Cup at odds of over 100/1 three weeks ago and he suffered a heart-breaking defeat at odds of 25/1 yesterday.
Crown Prince was expected to sweep the Triple Crown series, having been unbeaten up to his Guineas triumph, when completing a hat-trick on Indian Arrival Day (May 30).
However, the son of J’ouvert then finished second on three straight occasions, the last of which was the Derby on Republic Day (September 24), not long after he had been gelded.
Crown Prince has since gone on to score twice in his last three starts and run a creditable fifth last time out in the Stewards Cup in his only outing over 1,200 metres.
Breeder/owner Rajendra Maharajh of Raroma Stable collected $60,000 for his chestnut’s victory in yesterday’s $100,000 contest, which was sponsored by De Freitas and was the feature of the seven-race Boxing Day holiday card.
The Arima Race Club’s 2023 Season will get going on January 28.