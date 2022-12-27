CORONATION

CROWN PRINCE just got the better of Just Exhale in the battle the last two Derby runners-up in a pulsating finish to the Edmund De Freitas Gold Cup yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

It seemed like last year’s Guineas winner Just Exhale would sweep past the victor of this year’s edition of the first leg of the Triple Crown, when he came to challenge turning for home, in the leading open staying event on the calendar.