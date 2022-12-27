CORONATION

Crown Prince

DUEL AFTER DUSK: Crown Prince, with Kimal Santo astride, right, staves off the persistent challenge of Just Exhale, with Jovika Boodramsingh up, to secure a neck victory in the Edmund De Freitas Gold Cup, over 2,000 metres, feature attraction on yesterday’s Boxing Day holiday card, at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

CROWN PRINCE just got the better of Just Exhale in the battle the last two Derby runners-up in a pulsating finish to the Edmund De Freitas Gold Cup yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

It seemed like last year’s Guineas winner Just Exhale would sweep past the victor of this year’s edition of the first leg of the Triple Crown, when he came to challenge turning for home, in the leading open staying event on the calendar.

But Crown Prince refused to yield and he held on to win the 2,000-metre contest by a neck, at odds of 8/1, with the Canada-based Kimal Santo in the irons.

Soca Harmony, who beat her John O’Brien-trained stable companion Crown Prince into second in the final two legs of this year’s Triple Crown—Midsummer Classic and Trinidad Derby Stakes—after being the runner-up in the Guineas, was a further 9 1/4 lengths back in third. And the 6/5 favourite was followed home in fourth by Finishing Touch, who was attempting to score a fourth straight win around two turns.

Crown Prince’s brother Stroke Of Luck, who won the Derby last year, was a very disappointing sixth as the 2/1 second favourite, just behind Wise Guy—who won the 2020 Derby in sweeping the prestigious Triple Crown series that year.

And Making Headlines ended up trailing the field of eight in his attempt to win this Grade One event for the second time in three years. It was the seventh start for the son of 2013 Gold Cup winner Headline News in the last two years and he has failed to find winners’ row on every occasion since ending 2020 with four straight victories.

After several disappointing performances this season, Just Exhale came out of nowhere to place third in the Stewards Cup at odds of over 100/1 three weeks ago and he suffered a heart-breaking defeat at odds of 25/1 yesterday.

Crown Prince was expected to sweep the Triple Crown series, having been unbeaten up to his Guineas triumph, when completing a hat-trick on Indian Arrival Day (May 30).

However, the son of J’ouvert then finished second on three straight occasions, the last of which was the Derby on Republic Day (September 24), not long after he had been gelded.

Crown Prince has since gone on to score twice in his last three starts and run a creditable fifth last time out in the Stewards Cup in his only outing over 1,200 metres.

Breeder/owner Rajendra Maharajh of Raroma Stable collected $60,000 for his chestnut’s victory in yesterday’s $100,000 contest, which was sponsored by De Freitas and was the feature of the seven-race Boxing Day holiday card.

The Arima Race Club’s 2023 Season will get going on January 28.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CORONATION

CORONATION

CROWN PRINCE just got the better of Just Exhale in the battle the last two Derby runners-up in a pulsating finish to the Edmund De Freitas Gold Cup yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

It seemed like last year’s Guineas winner Just Exhale would sweep past the victor of this year’s edition of the first leg of the Triple Crown, when he came to challenge turning for home, in the leading open staying event on the calendar.

Pitchmen, Point Fortin Civic clash in Executive Cup final

PITCHMEN of La Brea will be seeking to be hoping to do the double in the Southern Football Association (SFA) competition when facing Point Fortin Civic Centre in the 2022 Executive Cup final this evening at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, from 6.30 p.m.

Under-23 Cup bowls off cricket season

Under-23 Cup bowls off cricket season

The 2023 Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board domestic season bowls off today with the Namalco Under-23 Cup.

Four teams will be involved three rounds of matches at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva, and the nearby Inshan Ali Ground in Preysal, with the final scheduled for January 7 at the NCC. The matches are 50 overs per side and gets going at 9.30 a.m.

Matthews: Emerging players ignite spark

Matthews: Emerging players ignite spark

West Indies women’s captain, Hayley Matthews, says the emergence of young players was one bright spark amid the gloom of another series whitewash at the hands of powerhouses England women.

The hosts suffered an eight-wicket crushing in the final Twenty20 International here last Thursday, to crash to a 5-0 series defeat, coming on the heels of a 3-0 drubbing in the One-Day International series earlier this month.

And the winners are...

And the winners are...

So 2022 is more or less over but how do you feel? Did you and your family make progress, or was it a case of trying to hold your ground?

In sport, this was always going to be a ‘hold your ground’ type of year. Covid-19 robbed athletes of a lot of playing time for more than two years. The announcement in January by Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe that there would be a return to play was good news. But it also presented a challenge to both national sporting bodies and their members.