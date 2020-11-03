Coronavirus grounds Araujo-Wilson’s team

Justin Araujo-Wilson’s team, FC Vysoina, are inactive at the moment as they have been directly affected by a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which has struck the Czech Republic and the greater European continent.

Czech football has been shut down due to the increasing spread of infections and as a result the associated restrictive measures have resulted in a Government shutdown. FC Vysoina coach Aleš Keek has revealed that coronavirus has affected both his team and the league.

“We had one confirmed case in the team, so relatively recently the whole team was re-tested. The infection then appeared in three other players who had to be quarantined. Currently, one football player is forced out of the game in this way,” the coach said.

Keek also revealed that with no football actually being played, he has had to adjust his training regime.

“Since then we have only been training and waiting. And we still don’t know what’s going to happen. Several times we believed that a restart of the competitions could be allowed, but the reality was different. That is why we do not set training plans longer than weekly ones. And the weekends are free for players.”

