ZICO CORREIA will defend his title when the Brechin Castle Open 2022 tees off today at the Couva venue.

The annual three-day event, usually the first on the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) calendar, will also see Jada Charles defending her Ladies title.

The Brechin Castle Golf Club president Krishna Samai said this year’s edition carried even more significance because the TTGA-sanctioned event can earn golfers world ranking points to enter international tournaments. The Brechin Open already has bearing on earning points for national team selection for the Hoerman Cup.

Besides Correia in the Championship Division—one of five categories that also includes First Flight, second flight, super senior (over 60) and Ladies—challengers will come in the form of top juniors Jean Marc Chevrotiere, Alex Kangoo and Chris Richards Jr., Angard Sonilall and Liam Bryden.

Sarah Ramphal will be the main challenger to Charles among the women.

They are among an estimated 100 golfers subscribed for the event. Samai expects keen competition on a course that is in competition-ready condition.“The golf course is in pristine condition. We are making sure everything is good so basically the course is going to be playing faster because we did a lot of work on greens, “ Samai explained.

“I anticipate a very close competition because we have some of the top juniors vying for Hoerman Cup spots.”

The Brechin is being sponsored by New Iron Group of Companies—Angostura, Crystal Waters—El Pecos and R&R Trading among others.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Correia defends Brechin Castle title

ZICO CORREIA will defend his title when the Brechin Castle Open 2022 tees off today at the Couva venue.

The annual three-day event, usually the first on the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) calendar, will also see Jada Charles defending her Ladies title.

Ex-coach laments hockey teams’ travel issues

FORMER SENIOR men’s hockey coach Glen “Fido” Francis lamented the plight of the current men’s and women’s squad for the January 19-30 Pan Am Cup, both teams still awaiting final word on their flight arrangements fir the Chile tour.

Both men’s coach Darren Cowie and women’s coach Anthony “Bumpa” Marcano were expecting to be updated last night about the team’s travel status.

TIME TO TAKE STOCK

TIME TO TAKE STOCK

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said his batters need to take stock and find a way to score runs after their batting failed to fire resulting in a five-wicket loss to Ireland on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the second game of the three-match One Day International series at Sabina Park in Jamaica, yesterday.

Upbeat Windies start title quest

Upbeat Windies start title quest

Despite losing their warm-up matches to South Africa and India, the West Indies Under-19 players are still high in confidence ahead of their opening match of the tournament today against Group D opponents Australia at Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

Leave Me Alone back with bang

LEAVE ME ALONE was arguably the most impressive winner on the first day of horse racing action for the year last week Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Despite the fact that she had not competed in almost nine and a half months and was knocked out of stride when she was about to pick up the running just before the homestretch, the five-year-old still managed to win the final event of the seven-race card.

Carter has medal focus for 2022

Carter has medal focus for 2022

“2022 for me is not about Paris (2024). It is about competing and winning medals.”

Jaded by the extended Olympic cycle for the Tokyo2020 Games, Team TTO’s top swimmer Dylan Carter will adopt a meet-by-meet, year-by-year focus as he gears towards a shortened Olympic cycle ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.