Correia defends Brechin Castle title

ZICO CORREIA will defend his title when the Brechin Castle Open 2022 tees off today at the Couva venue.
The annual three-day event, usually the first on the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) calendar, will also see Jada Charles defending her Ladies title.
The Brechin Castle Golf Club president Krishna Samai said this year’s edition carried even more significance because the TTGA-sanctioned event can earn golfers world ranking points to enter international tournaments. The Brechin Open already has bearing on earning points for national team selection for the Hoerman Cup.
Besides Correia in the Championship Division—one of five categories that also includes First Flight, second flight, super senior (over 60) and Ladies—challengers will come in the form of top juniors Jean Marc Chevrotiere, Alex Kangoo and Chris Richards Jr., Angard Sonilall and Liam Bryden.
Sarah Ramphal will be the main challenger to Charles among the women.
They are among an estimated 100 golfers subscribed for the event. Samai expects keen competition on a course that is in competition-ready condition.“The golf course is in pristine condition. We are making sure everything is good so basically the course is going to be playing faster because we did a lot of work on greens, “ Samai explained.
“I anticipate a very close competition because we have some of the top juniors vying for Hoerman Cup spots.”
The Brechin is being sponsored by New Iron Group of Companies—Angostura, Crystal Waters—El Pecos and R&R Trading among others.