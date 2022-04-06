Isaiah Rowley

CHIP SHOT: Isaiah Rowley chips to the green on the 18th hole at Chaguaramas Golf Course yesterday, on the opening day of the Republic Bank Trinidad & Tobago Golf Junior Open. Rowley shot 83. —Photo; ROBERT TAYLOR

T&T Open Amateur champion Zico Correia continued his good form yesterday, ending the opening day of the Republic Bank Trinidad & Tobago Golf Junior Open in the lead in the Boys 16-18 age group.

This is the 20th year Republic Bank is hosting this Junior Open in conjunction with the TTGA.

Correia fired a round of 71 to be two strokes ahead of Ayden Ali. Two-time defending champion Chris Richards Jr is in third spot on 74 in the 54-hole three-day tournament that teed off at the Chaguaramas Golf Course.

Jada Charles (85) is the sole competitor in the Girls 16-18 as is Isaiah Rowley in the Boys 11-13 (83) division.Meanwhile, Ross Ramkissoon (77) leads the Boys 14-15 while Elise La Borde (95) is atop the leaderboard in the Girls 14-15 division.

The Junior Open is part of the criteria for national team selection.

There is also a Start New At Golf (SNAG) programme; drive, chip and putt competition; and three, six- and nine-hole tournament running concurrently for the younger golfers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Going good

Going good

Having just completed a successful Test series and begun a camp for his white ball cricketer…

Fantastic core

Fantastic core

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) director of cricket Venky ­Mysore has hailed the recent signing…

TOUGH DRAW

TOUGH DRAW

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football coach Angus Eve is anticipating a challenging time in the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) after being drawn alongside Bahamas, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Nicaragua in Group C of League B.