T&T Open Amateur champion Zico Correia continued his good form yesterday, ending the opening day of the Republic Bank Trinidad & Tobago Golf Junior Open in the lead in the Boys 16-18 age group.
This is the 20th year Republic Bank is hosting this Junior Open in conjunction with the TTGA.
Correia fired a round of 71 to be two strokes ahead of Ayden Ali. Two-time defending champion Chris Richards Jr is in third spot on 74 in the 54-hole three-day tournament that teed off at the Chaguaramas Golf Course.
Jada Charles (85) is the sole competitor in the Girls 16-18 as is Isaiah Rowley in the Boys 11-13 (83) division.Meanwhile, Ross Ramkissoon (77) leads the Boys 14-15 while Elise La Borde (95) is atop the leaderboard in the Girls 14-15 division.
The Junior Open is part of the criteria for national team selection.
There is also a Start New At Golf (SNAG) programme; drive, chip and putt competition; and three, six- and nine-hole tournament running concurrently for the younger golfers.