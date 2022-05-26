Cosmos celebrate with T20 Festival

The 2022 Cosmos Inter-Village T20 Cricket Festival is in full swing.
On the opening night, the Williamsville Titans faced off against the Hardbargain Knight Riders at Kumar Recreation Ground in Williamsville. The hard-hitting Hardbargain team posted 135 for eight in their allotted overs and Williamsville were well positioned with a score of 118 for five in the 17th over when the game was abandoned due to issues with the lights.
Tournament organisers, Cosmos Sports Club, celebrated their 80th anniversary in 2021 and this T20 inter-village festival is being held in recognition of that milestone.
According to Cosmos’ president, Kalaparsad Sanise: “Because of the pandemic restrictions, we really couldn’t celebrate our 80 years of existence last year. This tournament is a recognition of this achievement, but it’s also about bringing back community spirit and camaraderie. We created it as a festival because it’s not about standings and winning, but rather about friendly rivalry and giving our communities some much needed family-based outdoor entertainment. I would encourage everyone to come out, witness the spectacle, and have a great time.”
Last week, the Williamsville Titans were back in action against the Brothers Challengers. Brothers batted first and posted 149 for three, with Brian Sookoo and Stephon Laltoo making contributions of 44 and 37 respectively. However, Williamsville only needed 17.4 overs to reach 153, with team captain Jordan Samkaran hitting the wining boundary. Also powering the Titans to victory were Chris Sadanan with 42 and D’Angelo Sanise with an unbeaten 51.
In the other fixture for the night, the Garth Road Royals took 19.3 overs to overtake the 124 runs scored by the Poonah Super Giants.
Despite a rough start to the festival, the Poonah Super Giants’ manager and player, Varun Singh, was enthusiastic about the T20 festival.
“All of the teams comprise of mostly young players, and this is positive to see. There was a void in youth development and sports and I hope that this is a start to what will become an annual competition. The games have all been close and the young players are really shining in the spotlight. Besides this, the community spirit and support has been overwhelmingly positive. I appreciate the efforts of Cosmos, the Alderman and all the teams. At the end of the day, everyone who participates is a winner,” Singh explained.
Launched last week Tuesday under the patronage of Vashti Sookhoo, Alderman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC), the T20 hardball festival features eight community-based teams. Multiple games are being hosted simultaneously on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30 p.m. at four venues across Princes Town. Modelled after the Indian Premier League (IPL), the teams sport names like the Williamsville Titans, Ecclesville Capitals and Harmony Hall Sun Risers.
The opening ceremony was hosted at the Brothers Recreation Ground, Garth Road, which saw Brothers Challengers square off against the Poonah Super Giants. Brothers posted a challenging 133 for 6 in their 20 overs and were able to limit Poonah to 110 for eight.
Witnessing the opening game and sharing greetings was the PTRC Alderman, Vashti Sookhoo.
“My life’s passion has been focused on youth development and sport is an excellent vehicle for this.
Over the years, I sponsored a lot of activities focused on sports and many of these were facilitated through local clubs. We must prepare the next generation to prosper and progress, and sporting activity is important to holistic development and healthy lifestyles,” she said.
Action continued in the Inter-Village T20 Cricket Festival this week.