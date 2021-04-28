Costa Rica whip futsal men 7-1

Trinidad and Tobago’s futsal men suffered a humbling 7-1 defeat to Costa Rica in the first of two friendly international warm-up matches on Monday night in Alajuela, Costa Rica.
T&T are using the series as preparation for the 2021 CONCACAF Championship in Guatemala from May 3-9. Coached by American Constantine Konstin, T&T started with goalkeeper Andre Marchan, Aaron Lester, Dwight Quintero, Jameel Neptune and Sean De Silva. T&T were due to play another warm-up against Costa Rica, one of the tournaments favourites.