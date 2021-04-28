National futsal team

T&T suffered a humbling 7-1 defeat

Trinidad and Tobago’s futsal men suffered a humbling 7-1 defeat to Costa Rica in the first of two friendly international warm-up matches on Monday night in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

T&T are using the series as preparation for the 2021 CONCACAF Championship in Guatemala from May 3-9. Coached by American Constantine Konstin, T&T started with goalkeeper Andre Marchan, Aaron Lester, Dwight Quintero, Jameel Neptune and Sean De Silva. T&T were due to play another warm-up against Costa Rica, one of the tournaments favourites.

TOKYO ROADBLOCK

The on-going coronavirus pandemic is continuing to affect sportsmen and women locally, including those hoping to compete at this year’s Tokyo Olympics Abliene Wildcats sprinter Jonathan Farinha, 24, is one such athlete.

‘Top player’ Leon remembered

CLYDE LEON’S football playing career ended abruptly a decade ago because of heart-associated problems. And yesterday, the outstanding W Connection and Trinidad and Tobago midfielder died from a heart attack at age 37. 

Costa Rica whip futsal men 7-1

IPL Aussies anxious about getting home

Australians involved in the Indian Premier League are “anxious” about how they will get home from the tournament as the Covid-19 crisis continues in India but they are not looking for any “free rides”, the head of the players’ union said yesterday.

GAME ON

GAME ON

Despite the recent global surge in Covid-19 infections, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been given the green light for the 2021 edition of the tournament, to be played in its entirety at Warner Park, in St Kitts, from August 28 with fans finally being allowed back.