COTECC double gold for Kale

KALE Dalla Costa struck double gold as the curtain fell on the Sagicor COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Junior Tournament Thursday in Castries, St Lucia.
Trinidad and Tobago players ended the tournament with three major titles as Inara Chin Lee combined with compatriot Eva Pasea to secure the under-12 doubles crown, after narrowly going down in the singles final. And after losing in the under-14 doubles final the day before, national age-group champion Cameron Wong was the bridesmaid again when the unseeded 12-year-old went down 6-2, 6-3 to No. 2 seed Sibley Charles of Antigua in the singles final.