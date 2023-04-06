COTECC takes over Trinity Cup

THE second stage of the Trinity Cup will get going tomorrow at the National Racquet Centre.
The ITF (International Tennis Federation) part of the tournament will conclude today with the finals of the 18 and under divisions, and the round-robin group phase in the 14 and under category will get the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) stage going at 9 a.m. tomorrow.
The knockout draws and action in the 12 and under event will be contested from Monday until Thursday.
The second and third phases of the Catch National Junior Championships will be taking place simultaneously at the same venue.
After the ten, 12 and 14 and under draws were completed yesterday, there will be action for novices in the eight and 12 and under age-groups in the red and orange ball competition over the next three days.
And the 16, 18 and 21 and under draws will be contested from Monday until Thursday.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith is ranked fourth overall in the 14 and under category of COTECC and she will be the top-ranked female player in the Trinity Cup.
Only players from the English-speaking Caribbean are on the girls’ acceptance list and the others in the top six—Madison Khan, Shiloh Walker, Gabriella Prince and Mohammed sisters, Naomi and Lilly—are also from the host country.
The boys’ list is spearheaded by Sebastian Martinez of El Salvador, and T&T’s Connor Carrington is second, six places behind at No. 24.
Darius Rahaman, Jacob Jacelon and “Catch” runner-up Nirav Dougdeen are also among the players represent T&T in the older age-group.