AFTER almost four years of the High Court ordering that former national gymnast Thema Williams be paid $.2 million in compensation by the Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation, she is yet to receive payment.
The sum to be paid has since been increased to approximately $240,000 given that the court had also ordered that interest in the sum of five per cent per annum be included from the date of judgment.
That order was made by Justice Frank Seepersad in November 2018, after the court found that Williams was unfairly and unreasonably replaced by the TTGF to represent T&T at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The gymnast was replaced by Canadian-born alternate Marisa Dick.
During a virtual hearing yesterday Justice Seepersad said it was unacceptable that after four years of the court making its order Williams was yet to be compensated. “I am quite alarmed that a decision of the court in 2018 has not been satisfied. For the first defendant (TTGF) to be in default of a court judgment for almost four years is unacceptable,” said the judge.
Williams, through her attorneys Darell Allahar and Reza Ramjohn, filed what is known in law as garnishee proceedings in an attempt to have the money paid to her.
In the 2018 ruling, while Williams had asked for $11 million in compensation, Justice Seepersad ordered that she was only entitled to $150,000 in exemplary damages and an additional $50,000 for loss of opportunity to earn promotional income.
On Monday, Williams’ attorneys initiated the proceedings and sought an ex-parte provisional order from the court that at least one of the TTGF’s accounts at Republic Bank be frozen until the Federation cleared its debt to their client. That application was granted.
Should the garnishee order also be granted, then the TTGF will be ordered to surrender the owed sum.
At yesterday’s hearing, attorney Farai Hove Masaisai, who appeared on behalf of the Federation, said while his client had funds in its Republic Bank account, his preliminary instructions were that the money was given to the Federation by the State as funding for a specific purpose and “not to be paid at will”.
Masaisai said he did not wish to give such evidence from the bar table and instead requested that the court grant his client an opportunity to file affidavits explaining the true purpose of the funds.
While Justice Seepersad said he also wanted attorney Tonya Rowley, who appeared on behalf of the bank, to have her client also file an affidavit regarding the funds currently held in the account(s), Masaisai objected. This, he said, would be unnecessary as only the Federation would be able to explain to the court the purpose of the funds.
“I am not on the issue of the purpose of the money. They can say how much money is in the account. The onus is on the Federation to say it shouldn’t be subject to the court’s order,” Seepersad said.
The judge gave the TTGF until October 21 to put in its affidavit and Williams’ attorneys until October 25 to file any response they thought was necessary. The matter will be recalled on October 27.
In her lawsuit against the Federation, Williams claimed the decision to replace her in the Olympic test event with Dick was oppressive, harsh and flawed.
Williams, by virtue of her higher score at the World Championships in Glasgow, was initially given the nod over Dick to compete at the Aquece Final Gymnastics Qualifier.
But while Williams and her coach John Geddert were in Brazil preparing for the qualifier, they were informed that she was replaced because of an alleged injury she had suffered. Williams denied she had been injured and that her Olympic dreams to represent this country were shattered because of her replacement.
