Could be Seve’s day in Maraval

SEVE DAY will be in the spotlight when the men’s A and B division quarter-finals of the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament are contested today at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Playing in his first competition at home in over five years, the 27-year-old will come up against No. 3 seed Keshan Moonasar in the most competitive of the four matches in the spotlight category.
Top seed and defending champion Nabeel Mohammed, Akiel Duke, the 2019 Tranquillity Open champ, and national Under-18 champ Ethan Wong should have no trouble against Kino Francis, Ronald Robinson and Che Sanchez, respectively, in the other quarters.
Day, a former runner-up in the National Championships who also almost made a Davis Cup team, looked very sharp in his two matches last weekend and is capable of taking down his doubles partner.
Moonasar has been seeded in the top four of every tournament for the last few years, but has reached as far as the semi-finals on only a couple occasions.
The second-seeded Duke seems virtually assured of a place in the final from the bottom half of the draw, as fourth-seeded former national and Tranquillity champ Richard Chung failed to show for his second-round meeting with former respected junior Sanchez, Sunday.
Beckham Sylvester will be out for revenge in the most interesting match of the B division quarters.
The top seed will come up against Kale Dalla Costa, who defeated him for a place in the Under-16 quarter-finals of the Catch National Junior Championships last week.
The 12-year-old, who actually came within two points of reaching the title match and won the Under-14 title, is surprisingly unseeded here, but very few believe that he is not the favourite to lift the trophy.
Nathen Martin is expected to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw and the second seed will tackle fellow 14-year-old Alex Chin today.
And in the other quarter-final matches, No. 3 seed Adisa Idemudia faces Akiel Bonair, while Mukesh Ramsingh is up against fourth seed Clint Singh.
The Division A quarters are scheduled for 3 p.m. and the B class matches will follow.
The two-weekend tournament will continue tomorrow and conclude on Sunday.