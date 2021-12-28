Could’ve been worse

Jeremy Solozano

FLASHBACK: T&T Red Force batter Jeremy Solozano during the Regional Four-Day Championship, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, in December 2019. —Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

“Thank God it wasn’t worse!”

Although the ball did not bounce for him on his Test debut against Sri Lanka on November 21, Jeremy Solozano is tougher than he looks and is plotting his return to the international stage stronger than before.

The left-hander from Trinidad took a nasty blow to the helmet while fielding under the bat towards the end of the first session of his maiden Test.

He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the two-Test series and is currently gradually working his way back to full fitness during the Christmas break.

One only has to look back to November of 2014 to see how bad things could have been. That year, another left-handed opening batsman, Australia’s Phillip Hughes, was hit in the neck by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground and subsequently died.

Thankfully on this occasion, the batter escaped with a bump on the head and a concussion from which, given time, he is expected to make a full recovery. It was a bag of mixed emotions for ‘Solos’ on the day. Getting his Test cap meant a great deal to the 26-year-old who came through the ranks of youth cricket in Trinidad with a dream of one day representing the West Indies at the Test level.

He spent his life preparing for the moment and despite the obvious set-backs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he was ready for his chance. “It was a feeling I can’t really describe. I felt very proud,” Solozano said of becoming the 327th player to play Test match cricket for the West Indies.

But all that optimism of what could have been, disappeared before lunch when the Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne pulled a short delivery from off-spinner Roston Chase that struck Solozano on the front of the helmet near the forehead. Solozano was taken to hospital for further scans but was subsequently ruled out of the series with a concussion. He was replaced by concussion substitute Shai Hope.

Solozano has accepted what happened and has already put it behind him as he looks ahead to a better year in 2022 where hopefully more opportunities will come his way.

“It was very unfortunate and I didn’t plan for it to happen but all of that is in the game, so just have to accept that it happened and deal with it. I am not discouraged by it. It is just unfortunate that it happened on my debut,” Solozano noted.

“I would have fielded there while playing for Trinidad in the past when I was just coming up so it was not new to me. It is a position that you have to be brave to field in and you have to be tough. It has already happened and I have already put that behind me so now it is time to move on,” he continued.

Solozano was fully conscious when he was taken to hospital for further scans and at the time he felt as though he could return to the field but the concussion protocols had to be followed and it was only later that the batter would fully realise the extent of the damage that was done.

“Initially when I got to the hospital, I was telling our physio that I felt that I could come back and bat but the medical team and the physio knew the effects of the hit I got so they made their decision at that time and later on I saw for myself that I would not have been fit to go back out to the field,” Solozano related.

“It happened really fast and I could not really remember what happened after I got hit and when I watched the videos, I saw it and it could have been a lot worse so I am just thankful that it wasn’t. All this is in the game and it is just to put that behind your back and move forward,” he added.

“It is just about being tough and I don’t really dwell on my past for too long. You have to put that behind you and use it to come back stronger and better. I have put that behind me and I am looking forward to the regional four-day tournament next year,” Solozano concluded.

