Countdown is on

HERE, HERE: Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin, third from right, shares a photo op with Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) president Diane Henderson, third from left, at a welcome reception for Martin and her CGF party at the Piarco International Airport, on Monday. The delegation will be attending a series of events in relation to the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG). Others pictured here, from left, TTCGA’s Reyah Richardson, CGF Chief Executive Kate Sadleir, CGF Regional vice-president Fortuna Belrose and CGF Executive Director Martin Reynolds. --Photo courtesy TTOC Media