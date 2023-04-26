Countdown is on

The much-anticipated Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games 2023, the largest multi-sport event in the Caribbean this year, is only 100 days away.
From August 4-11, over 1,000 young athletes and para-athletes, aged 14-18, from across the Commonwealth will gather on these shores to compete and showcase their talents in 99 medal events across seven sports.
Seven venues across the twin islands will host the Games, following a carnival-themed opening ceremony taking place on the streets of the capital Port of Spain on August 4.
More than 1,000 people have already applied to volunteer at the Youth Games, and registration remains open to members of the local community and from further afield to help support in areas, including event operations, media, and hospitality. Being part of the volunteer team is an opportunity to inspire a generation and be part of something truly special.
Diane Henderson, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) and the local Organising Committee, said: “We are excited to welcome the athletes, coaches, and officials from across the Commonwealth to Trinidad and Tobago for the Commonwealth Youth Games. The Games will provide an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators across both islands.
“Operational logistics are moving at pace with additional resource addressing areas such as security and medical arrangements. The sports venues are progressing well in readiness for the first events kicking off on Saturday August 5.
“The success of Trinbago 2023 is reliant on the support and involvement of the local community and the Organising Committee is calling on people across the region to get involved as volunteers, spectators, and ambassadors of the Trinbago 2023 Youth Games.
Athletes from 71 of the Commonwealth nations and territories will participate in Aquatics (Swimming), Athletics, Cycling (Road Race, Time Trial and Track) and Triathlon, as well as Rugby Sevens and Beach Volleyball.
Netball’s shorter, faster format, Fast5, makes its debut at the Youth Games with eight women’s teams competing. A fully integrated Para-Athletics programme will also make its first appearance at the Games with athletes competing in six medal events (three women’s and three men’s).
The Commonwealth Youth Games is an invaluable springboard for the stars and leaders of tomorrow, contributing to the further development of youth sport throughout the Commonwealth. Previous athletes to have competed at a Youth Games and go on to be successful on the global stage include Jessica Ennis-Hill, Kirani James and Caster Semenya.
Henderson added: “We encourage everyone to join us in making the Youth Games a huge success. This is an opportunity to showcase the best of Trinidad and Tobago, to demonstrate our wonderful hospitality and enthusiasm, and to inspire our youth to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals.”