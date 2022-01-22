ONLY three months after facing the starter for the first time in her career, Coup D’Etat put two classic winners in their place en route to completing a beaver-trick of victories when horse racing continued yesterday at Santa Rosa Park.
The daughter of Saint Vigeur came with a storming run down the homestretch to win the Mid Summer Classic, feature attraction of the second round of the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season.
The Grade One event was billed as a showdown between Just Exhale and Stroke Of Luck, who had occupied the first two places in both the Guineas and Trinidad Derby Stakes in the final two months of last year.
But after going ahead of Stroke Of Luck at the half-way stage and cruising past 5/2 favourite Just Exhale in mid-stretch, Coup D’Etat then overhauled long-time leader Patta Patta en route to victory by one-and-three-quarter lengths in the 1,800-metre contest for West Indian-bred four-year-olds.
Derby winner Stroke Of Luck passed Guineas Hero Just Exhale in the last 100 metres, but was still one-and-a-quarter lengths adrift of runner-up Patta Patta at the finish line.
The $40,000 contest was a one-off event added to the year’s calendar after the Midsummer Classic was not staged for the very first time last year as a result of the sport being shut down from late April until last October because of Covid-19.
The “Midsummer” is the middle jewel of the prestigious three-year-old Triple Crown series, usually staged two months after the Guineas on Emancipation Day (August 1) and seven weeks before the Republic Day (September 24) Derby.
And since it was supposed to take place on turf for the first time last year, yesterday’s replacement event was run on the inner track.
Coup D’Etat, who placed third on debut when the sport resumed after the six-month hiatus of October 23, was then surprisingly placed in the Guineas three weeks later and finished sixth of seven – 31 lengths behind winner Just Exhale.
However, the connections learned their lesson and the chestnut has not tasted defeat since.
Coup D’Etat won over 1,350 metres in her class the next two race days and, after being rested on the December 27 Boxing Day holiday card, she came back two weeks ago to complete a stylish hat-trick on her turf debut.
Patta Patta and Stroke Of Luck, whose only career triumph was in the Derby, were competing on grass for the first time yesterday, along with the sixth-placed Soca Symphony, who placed fourth last time out (December 11) in the Derby after winning the first four starts of her career.
Like Stroke Of Luck and Just Exhale, 7/2 second fancy Patta Patta, who relieved Passionate of the lead at the far turn and was only collared in the last 100 metres, also finished on the tins in the two major classic races last year as she placed fourth in the Guineas and third in the Derby.
Coup D’Etat is owned by Shivam Maharaj and trained by Krishna Sahadeo, the duo who dominated the end of last season as Affirmative won the Stewards Cup in late November and the Gold Cup a month later.
The 5/1 fourth fancy was actually bred by Maharaj’s father, former ARC president Kama, and was ridden to victory by 2018 and 2019 champion apprentice Rico Hernandez yesterday.
Racing continues in Arima next week Saturday.