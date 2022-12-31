Couva Sports Club and Saleem Hosein of Exchange Sports Club were both double winners when the Central Zone of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) hosted its 2022 awards ceremony at the Cunupia High School recently.
Couva Sports emerged joint winners of the 30-over tournament with Preysal Valley Boys Sports Club. Both teams copped $8,000 apiece and a replica of the 30-over challenge trophy.
The T20 competition also produced joint winners, with Couva Sports and Balmain United Literary Cricket Club pocketing $8,000 each along with a replica of the challenge trophy.
Hosein picked up the award for the “Most Runs” in the 30-over and also copped an award for one of two batters to score centuries, having notched one in the T20 competition and following up with 150 in the 30-over format.
Other sterling performances came from Karrel Bissoon, who returned figures of six for 19 in one match which helped him clinch the “Most Wickets” award, while Kyle Kissoondath was named the “Most Valuable Player” at the Under-19 level.
Former long-standing TTCB executive member, Lalman Kowlessar, who passed away last December, was awarded posthumously for his lifetime contribution to cricket development and administration in Trinidad and Tobago.
In delivering the feature address, Central Zone chairman Kellman Kowlessar thanked the clubs, administrators and players for their hard work during the season.
He said his executive has made a commitment to focus heavily on youth development in 2023 and beyond because without it there would not be any quality players to represent T&T and West Indies in the future.
He also encouraged the clubs to adopt a school within their community so that a mentoring relationship could be fostered, paving the way for well-rounded youth cricketers.
Team awards
30 Over Champion: Couva Sports Club; Preysal Valley Boys Sports Club
T20 Champion: Couva Sports Club; Balmain United Literary Cricket Club
Individual Awards (Batting):
Most Runs (T20): Vishal Rambahrose
Most Runs (30 overs): Saleem Hosein
Century Makers: Saleem Hosein (2); Rosha Lobin
Individual Awards (Bowling)
Most Wickets (T20): Ricardo Surujbally
Most Wickets (30 overs): Karrel Bissoon
Youth Awards
Under-13 MVP: Zakariyya Mohammed
Under-15 MVP: Darrius Batoosingh
Under-18 MVP: Fareez Ali
Under-19 MVP: Kyle Kissoondath
Outstanding Contribution to Youth Development and Cricket Administration: Farouk Hosein (posthumous), Fareed Khan, Keith Joseph, Rawle Harry, Altaf Baksh.
Outstanding Contribution to Club Development and Cricket Administration: Rafi Ali, Anand Kaliepersad, Mulchan Lewis
Outstanding Contribution to Umpiring and Cricket Development in the CCA: Mozack Rahamut
Lifetime Contribution to Cricket Development and Administration in T&T: Lalman Kowlessar (posthumous)