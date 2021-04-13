‘Covid’ and the talent drain

Covid-19 is still everybody’s business in 2021. Did you anticipate the continued presence of the disease a year later dear reader?
This unforeseen invader into the planet’s affairs is a stubborn customer, one that has forced us to confront a “new normal” that is still evolving. In sport, it has been hard for the show to go on.
While cricket’s IPL extravaganza is into its second ‘Covid’ season, the fields are still empty almost everywhere in the Caribbean.
What this surely means is that for the second straight year, there will be no domestic cricket season. Regional first-class competition has also been doomed.
People can’t even take a “corbeaux sweat” through a game of football these days because of the spike in cases. It begs the question whether things will improve enough this year for the Government to feel comfortable enough to allow team sports to resume their tournaments. For islands in this region, international activity is taking place in a vacuum.
It must be a figurative headache on a migraine level for Trinidad and Tobago football coach Terry Fenwick to have to select a squad to win matches in a World Cup qualifying competition when the players in the country are not active. The new coach must rely on the reputations, rather than actual form of the active so-called overseas “stars” who are available to take him through.
But just as Covid-19 creeps up on its unsuspecting victims, this pandemic is creating a growing problem, the full extent of which time alone will show. However, with each passing month without normal sporting activity,looms the threat of a talent drain. Age group sport has taken a hammering over the last 15 months.
In athletics, the Carifta Games, the arena where the Darrell Browns, Usain Bolts and Keshorn Walcotts first announced themselves has not been held since 2019. The 2021 edition has been put off again until August. For now.
Carifta swimming is on an indefinite postponement, the Junior World Championships in cycling have also been put off and the list keeps growing as time goes by.
In cricket, the West Indies are due to host the Under-19 World Cup next year, but for the second straight season, there will be no regional Under-19 competition. Individual territories are now resorting to trial matches between players on their islands as a way of recommending players for West Indies selection - hardly an ideal scenario.
Youth sport, by its very definition, is age sensitive. So when two years of competition is missed, it means that a number of athletes will lose the chance to test themselves in a higher level of competition. A late bloomer in say, track and field, may now be missing the chance to run or throw at Carifta, if he or she missed out when they were younger.
For cricketers in the region for instance, it could mean missing their last chance to play in a youth World Cup.
Some youngsters will overcome these setbacks and go on to have good careers in their chosen fields. But for an untold number of others, this Covid period could spell an end to serious athletic ambitions.
I know a few administrators who worry about this prolonged inactivity for that same reason. One coach in cricket has long been concerned about the number of Under-19 players who do not fulfil the promise they show at the junior level. The period between 19 and 23 has been a tricky one for West Indian players. But now with no cricket for them to play at present, with no development programmes able to be activated, the disappearing numbers could balloon the longer this pandemic situation lingers.
And from netball to gymnastics, officials are having the challenge of keeping youngsters interested at a time when mental stress is affecting both the young and the old.
Everyone can do with a chance to free up, because not freeing up could very well mean losing out.