At best, the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilders Federation (TTBBF) hopes to save the 2020 bodybuilding and fitness season with a combined show featuring the Junior and Senior National Championships in November.
Already having fallen victims to the Covid-19 pandemic are the popular Sportworld Classic, traditionally held in July, and Kelton Thomas’ Tobago Classic. Both shows were due to become international pro qualifiers for the first time in 2020.
Lawrence “The Beast” Marshall, promoter of the popular Sportworld Classic, said that logistics made it impossible to have the event this year but he was planning for a bumper event in 2021. Marshall’s show is one of the premier Caribbean events and traditionally attracts competitors from throughout the region.
“The athletes were disappointed but we had to do that. But it was almost impossible to have it due to the quarantine,” Lawrence lamented. “This year was supposed to be a Pro Show. It is an international show now.
“We would have had athletes wanting to come in from outside, and then borders are still closed. Then, we still have a lot of restrictions and possibly would not have been able to have an audience,” said Marshall, further explaining that there was no economic sense in hold a 2020 competition.
TTBBF president Susana Hadad explained that the body and fitness industry had suffered a knockout blow in 2020 and that there would be very little if any international competition. She said an attempt was being made to salvage the 2020 local season with the staging of a single national competition. Hadad further announced that professional events in St Martin, St Lucia and T&T are already cancelled.
“Right now in the Caribbean, all we can hope for is the Darcy Beckles event in Barbados, since Barbados is also hosting the CAC this year. If the borders open up, they will be having the amateur competition which is the CAC and then they will also be having a professional show (Darcy Beckles Classic),” Hadad said.
Hadad said hosting a local National Championship still depends on first further easing of Covid-19 restrictions and also, interest from athletes. The Junior National Championship is traditionally held in June and the Senior Championship in September.
“Depending on what it is, we will have a show maybe in November,” said Hadad, “Everything will be held on one day. If it comes off, the two traditional national championships will take place as a single show.
“We will have Juniors (Nationals) in the morning and Seniors in the evening. We are giving everyone time to go back in the gym and get themselves ready.
“We going to have a meeting with the executive members, hopefully this Thursday, and then we will notify the athletes and get their feedback,” Hadad added.
Hadad said the T&T National competition had been rescheduled with a view of having local competition in peak form for the CAC Games and World Championship events, which are likely to be later in the month of November. Hadad further explained that regular competitions have all been cancelled worldwide and efforts are being held to stage major competitions like the World Championship in November, but only if the Covid-19 pandemic ends.