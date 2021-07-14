‘COVID’ CASUALTY

A resurgent Trinidad and Tobago men’s football team take on a confident El Salvador in a Group A match of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup tonight from 7.30 (T&T time), at the 20,500-capacity Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, USA.

“We want to win the game first of all,” added T&T head coach Angus Eve. “The points are going to be most important, and goal-difference will sort out itself at the end.”