Covid ease

National athletes can finally get back to some semblance of normal training activities after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced a relaxing of restrictions for Trinidad and Tobago teams preparing for international competition.
However, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis, in an immediate reaction to the news, pleaded with National Sport Organisations and athletes to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols and health guidelines to ensure that sports do not become a “super spreader” of the deadly Covid-19 virus.
Sports and athletes have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic with all activities being halted in March when the virus began circulating in the country. Aside from the successful hosting of the Hero Caribbean Premier League in August and September, contact sports, including cricket and football, have not been allowed to resume.
Now with the easing of restrictions for national teams, more comprehensive programmes can be implemented for the preparations of those teams for international competitions.
“We are going to allow all sporting teams that are engaged in international competition, those teams can now go back to full activity and of course if they are to have persons other than members of the team around, that they remain in groups of no more than ten,” Rowley announced yesterday.
“We are without spectators for now but groups of ten, for example a parent or two or you may have support staff and so, you can have no more than ten additional to the (team),” the Prime Minister added.
Meanwhile, Lewis said that “national teams and National Sport Organisations preparing for international competitions, including Tokyo2020 qualifiers, must exercise strict discipline and rigorous enforcement of Ministry of Health guidelines and regulations.
“It is important that sport not become a Covid-19 super spreader,” Lewis noted.
“We must insist on and remain disciplined and self-regulate. There is no margin for error. The trust and confidence must not be betrayed and misplaced. There is a responsibility to the entire sport ecosystem. Get this wrong and sport on the whole will suffer,” he added.
While other sporting activities at the local and community level continue to be restricted, the Prime Minister did indicate that if the Covid-19 infections continue to trend downwards, more restrictions can be lifted in the next two weeks.
“It is our hope that if the numbers continue to go in the direction that they are going, that when I speak to you again, that we should be able to do a bit more with respect to sporting activities,” said Rowley.
“If we do not see negative reactions to the opening up, we are doing now, we will allow more casual sporting activity in the context of what I said earlier on so (have) patience. That’s coming as long as the good numbers keep coming,” he added.
Last week T&T senior men’s football team head coach Terry Fenwick had pleaded with the government to allow a programme to be put in place for the national footballers to resume training in preparation for international competitions next year, including 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
The T&T Red Force cricketers, who have also been restricted in their training programmes, will be eyeing a return to regional action in February or March next year with Cricket West Indies hoping to be in a position to host a shortened version of its regional Super50 and West Indies Championship four-day competitions.
Meanwhile, local tennis and horse racing have already restarted activities in Trinidad, however no spectators are being allowed at events.