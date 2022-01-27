THE TEAM TTO senior hockey women were made to concede their 5th/6th playoff match to Chile yesterday as five of their athletes had contracted the Covid-19 virus prior to the start of yesterday’s Pan American Cup match in Santiago.
Tournament organisers cancelled match 12 of the women’s competition when the viral situation put Team TTO in contravention of the rules of the world governing body for the sport, FIH (International Hockey Federation).
According to “Tournament Regulations FIH Top Tier Outdoor Competitions, Appendix 16” and “Appendix 16 - Pan American Cup Special Allowance” dated January 19, 2022, “in order for a team to continue in a competition they must have no more than three positive test results after the tournament starts.”
Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) secretary Reyah Richardson stated that currently, the team had five Covid-19 cases that prevented its participation any further in the regional competition. “The fourth and fifth cases were confirmed this morning...Trinidad and Tobago women’s team, as such, had to withdraw from playing its final match against Uruguay for fifth and sixth position.”
According to a source, who wished to remain anonymous because the person was not authorised to speak on the issue, the three previous cases occurred before the semi-final playoff game against Chile, which TTO lost 0-11 on Tuesday.
According to the “Covid-19 Scenario Planning Regarding Competition Progression - 2022 PAHF Pan American Cup”, the result of the match will be recorded as 5-0 victory to Uruguay,” tournament organisers indicated.
This situation brings TTO’s participation at the Cup to a conclusion after the men were eliminated Monday after the preliminary round, finishing seventh and last overall.
The men lost 3-4 against the USA last Thursday, 2-4 against Mexico last Saturday and 2-5 against Canada on Monday.
Their female compatriots finished in sixth after losing their opening pool game 0-16 to the USA last week Wednesday, defeating Peru 2-0 last Friday and falling to Canada 0-13.
The tournament concludes with the women’s final tomorrow and the men’s final on Sunday.
Prior to the tournament, both squads were plagued by travel arrangement woes that saw the teams arriving in at least three batches; including several members of the women’s side, coached by Anthony “Bumpa” Marcano, arriving the day before their opener, while the men’s team managed only one practice match midnight before their opener against the USA. Both teams also had to forfeit planned practice matches because of their tardy touchdown in Chile.