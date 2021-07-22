‘Covid’ in the cricket

Covid-19 has cast a shadow on the future of the ongoing West Indies international home series against Australia after the second One-Day International (ODI) was “postponed” yesterday due to a positive Covid-19 test result.
“Operational issues” were cited as the reason for a delay at the start of the second ODI between West Indies and Australia, but it was later confirmed that the match had been postponed due to a positive Covid-19 case.
The toss had already been taken in bright sunshine at Kensington Oval in Barbados yesterday. But at the scheduled 2.30 pm start time, the umpires and the players had not made their way out of their respective dressing rooms.
There was no official news for the next half hour before CWI confirmed that there was a positive Covid-19 test result.
A statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the news yesterday. However, CEO Johnny Grave was hopeful that the match could be replayed at a later date.
“The second CG Insurance ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies team,” CWI said in via a media release issued on its website at 3.19 pm yesterday.
Grave explained that the decision to postpone the game was taken after the toss once a positive test result was known.
He said the result was confirmed by Ministry of Health officials in Barbados. The CEO also explained that “the established Covid-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams, match officials and all the TV crew will return immediately to the team hotel, and everyone will be re-tested later today.”
Grave was hopeful that the results of a fresh round of Covid-19 tests would be known today.
“In the meantime, everyone will have to remain in isolation in their rooms until those PCR test results are confirmed. We will make a further decision when the match can be replayed at a later date once the all the test results are back in which will hopefully be by tomorrow morning (today),” Grave concluded.
With the three-match series scheduled to end tomorrow with the final ODI, there is little time to replay the second game.
The West Indies also have a packed schedule with a five-match T20I series against Pakistan set to bowl off on Tuesday in Barbados.
The fate of the ODI series finale against Australia as well as the upcoming Pakistan series may well rest on today’s Covid-19 test results.
Before the match was postponed yesterday, Australia’s stand-in skipper Alex Carey had won the toss and decided to bat first.
The West Indies had made one change to the line-up, with Shai Hope coming into the starting line-up at the expense of Shimron Hetmyer.
Hope was also listed on the official West Indies team list as the wicketkeeper for the match.
Australia also made one change, with Wes Agar being replaced by debutant Riley Meredith.
The West Indies lost the first game of the series on Tuesday night by 133 runs (DLS method).