‘Covid’ in the cricket

Covid-19 has cast a shadow on the future of the ongoing West Indies international home series against Australia after the second One-Day International (ODI) was “postponed” yesterday due to a positive Covid-19 test result.

“Operational issues” were cited as the reason for a delay at the start of the second ODI between West Indies and Australia, but it was later confirmed that the match had been postponed due to a positive Covid-19 case.

The toss had already been taken in bright sunshine at Kensington Oval in Barbados yesterday. But at the scheduled 2.30 pm start time, the umpires and the players had not made their way out of their respective dressing rooms.

There was no official news for the next half hour before CWI confirmed that there was a positive Covid-19 test result.

A statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the news yesterday. However, CEO Johnny Grave was hopeful that the match could be replayed at a later date.

“The second CG Insurance ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies team,” CWI said in via a media release issued on its website at 3.19 pm yesterday.

Grave explained that the decision to postpone the game was taken after the toss once a positive test result was known.

He said the result was confirmed by Ministry of Health officials in Barbados. The CEO also explained that “the established Covid-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams, match officials and all the TV crew will return immediately to the team hotel, and everyone will be re-tested later today.”

Grave was hopeful that the results of a fresh round of Covid-19 tests would be known today.

“In the meantime, everyone will have to remain in isolation in their rooms until those PCR test results are confirmed. We will make a further decision when the match can be replayed at a later date once the all the test results are back in which will hopefully be by tomorrow morning (today),” Grave concluded.

With the three-match series scheduled to end tomorrow with the final ODI, there is little time to replay the second game.

The West Indies also have a packed schedule with a five-match T20I series against Pakistan set to bowl off on Tuesday in Barbados.

The fate of the ODI series finale against Australia as well as the upcoming Pakistan series may well rest on today’s Covid-19 test results.

Before the match was postponed yesterday, Australia’s stand-in skipper Alex Carey had won the toss and decided to bat first.

The West Indies had made one change to the line-up, with Shai Hope coming into the starting line-up at the expense of Shimron Hetmyer.

Hope was also listed on the official West Indies team list as the wicketkeeper for the match.

Australia also made one change, with Wes Agar being replaced by debutant Riley Meredith.

The West Indies lost the first game of the series on Tuesday night by 133 runs (DLS method).

Brathwaite on losing side in Hundred opener

Former West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite got runs but was on the losing side as Oval Invincibles edged out Manchester Originals by nine runs as the men’s Hundred kicked off in entertaining fashion at The Oval, in London, yesterday.

WOMAN IS BOSS

WOMAN IS BOSS

Five-time Olympian Kelly-Ann Baptiste will have the perfect start to Tokyo 2020 when she carries the “Red, White and Black” during the Parade of Nations at today’s opening ceremony, at the Olympic Stadium here in Japan.

The ceremony starts at 7 a.m. (TT time).

Baptiste is 34, and coming to the end of her career on the track. The Plymouth, Tobago, sprinter has enjoyed many successes over the years, and is deserving of the flag-bearing honour bestowed on her.

Open for business

Open for business

It’s officially open for sport now.

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith launched the US$100,000 (TT$680,000) 3G multi-purpose astroturf at the Police barracks in St James yesterday. The turf is part of his drive to revitalise the base of sports like hockey, football and cricket and encourage more young people in sports.

‘Covid’ in the cricket

‘Covid’ in the cricket

Bangladesh win 1st T20

Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar scored half centuries as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets to win the first match of their Twenty20 series at the Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The pair featured in a 102-run opening wicket partnership to set Bangladesh on their way to a comfortable victory as they chased down a target of 153 for victory with seven balls to spare.

Fraser-Pryce repeats

Fraser-Pryce repeats

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is among the standout Caribbean athletes expected to do flag-bearing duties at the Olympic Stadium here in Tokyo, Japan, today.

The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony comes a year later than planned. For many athletes, last year’s unprecedented postponement of the Games in response to the Covid-19 pandemic was a huge disappointment. For others, the decision represented opportunity: to qualify; recover from injury; train some more.