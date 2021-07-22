‘Covid’ in the cricket

Five-time Olympian Kelly-Ann Baptiste will have the perfect start to Tokyo 2020 when she carries the “Red, White and Black” during the Parade of Nations at today’s opening ceremony, at the Olympic Stadium here in Japan.

The ceremony starts at 7 a.m. (TT time).

Baptiste is 34, and coming to the end of her career on the track. The Plymouth, Tobago, sprinter has enjoyed many successes over the years, and is deserving of the flag-bearing honour bestowed on her.