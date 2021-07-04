‘Covid’ knocks out World Cup

THE Mayan World Cup Under-14 Tennis Tournament was cancelled yesterday in Guatemala after a player from the El Salvador team tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19).
The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) sent out a press release last night stating: “All T&T athletes and coaches are safe and have been scheduled for PCR testing.” Arrangements are in place for the team to leave Guatemala today for Miami, Florida, USA.
The release ended with the TATT assuring “all concerned that systems have been activated to ensure the health and safety of our team and their safe travel” back home. Only Saturday’s opening day play was possible in the six-day tournament.
T&T was being represented by Cameron Wong, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, Jordane Dookie, Brianna Harricharan, Zachery Byng, Kale Dalla Costa, Isaiah Boxhill and Kayden Siewrattan.
The same eight players had flown the red, white and black flag in the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC), known as JITIC, from two Saturdays ago until last Thursday, at the same venue. The girls had been training in Miami two weeks before the start of COTECC and were joined by the boys a week later.
The players and coaches Jerome Ward and Carlista Mohammed reportedly received their Covid jabs in Miami. Girls’ coach Mohammed left the team last week to captain the Davis Cup team in Panama and was scheduled to return tomorrow.