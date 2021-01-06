Covid problem

Covid-19 has struck the West Indies squad even before they leave for the tour of Bangladesh. Romario Shepherd has been ruled out. All-rounder Shepherd was to be part of the squad for the One-Day International series, but a Cricket West Indies (CWI) source confirmed yesterday that the hard-hitting Guyanese has been ruled out.
Media reports in the Caribbean have suggested that Barbadian Keon Harding would be Shepherd’s replacement. However, Cricket West Indies has not yet confirmed this or Shepherd’s positive result.
“Once we have all the test results back we will make an announcement. We are still waiting for the results from Antigua and Barbados,” CEO Johnny Grave told the Express yesterday.
The West Indies are due to arrive in Bangladesh on Sunday for a series of Two Tests and three ODIs but Shepherd’s positive test marks the latest setback for the Caribbean side.
Already, the Windies go to Asia with weakened Test and One-Day squads after 12 players including Test captain Jason Holder and white ball skipper Kieron Pollard declined to tour “due to Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears.”
Also missing from the tour will be Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons.
Shepherd’s setback comes at a time when he had begun to press his claims for more of a role in the first team. He scored a century and a 50 during the recent West Indies ‘A’ tour of New Zealand to signal his intentions as a batsman, and also took two wickets in the unofficial two-Test series.