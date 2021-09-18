COVID’S BIG BLOW

Over the years, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has placed a lot of emphasis on having a proper structure of development in place, designed to take players from the Under-13 level straight up to the senior level.
However, the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns have seriously affected the TTCB’s ability to shepherd the players up the ranks of the age-group competitions and Red Force head coach David Furlonge said this could have an impact on the pool of players available for national team selection in the future.
Furlonge noted that the development of players at all levels would have been negatively affected, including those at the National League club level, which is where players would compete for a national team call-up.
“I think it has a tremendous negative impact on the development of players at all levels,” Furlonge told the Express last week.
He also believes it will take some time before cricket can rebound to the level it was before the pandemic struck in 2020.
“Many potential players would have missed out on developmental work at all levels. All the age groups would have suffered because no developmental work would have been done with these players for two years; so for insistence, you will have players from the Under-13 level now jumping up to the Under-17 level without having benefited from all the experience and developmental work at the Under-15 level,” the coach pointed out.
“I think players at the Under-19 level would have been hurt a lot as well. If you look at a player who last played at the Under-17 level in 2019, he would have been unable to play in an Under-19 tournament for two years and he is now virtually out of the Under-19 age-group, so where does he go from there?
“If Under-17 was the last time the players were in action, how could you now bring him into a senior side two years later if things get back to some level of normalcy?” Furlonge added.
While he expects the TTCB’s Under-23 programme to catch some of the players who would have filtered out of the age-group competitions, he said others may fall through the cracks.
“You have to try and capture as many of them as possible. I believe the Board is also working on development programmes for the different age-groups which will be implemented as soon as things open up,” he said.
At the National League level, he said after two years of inactivity, clubs might not be financially strong enough to field teams in all of the Board’s competitions.
“There are a lot of factors that need to be taken into consideration, but I think with everything that sport has had to endure over the Covid-19 pandemic, I would say yes, it will be a long road back to where we were,” Furlonge added.