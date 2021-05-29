Cowie: Not enough was done

TTO JUNIOR male outdoor hockey coach Darren Cowie expressed disappointment the inability of the local senior male indoor hockey squad to defend their title this year, after the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey board withdrew both their men’s and women’s squads from the tournament.
The Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup—hosted by USA Field Hockey—for both women and men is scheduled for the Training Center, Spring City, near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from June 25-27, and is the deadline qualifier for the region for the 12-team February 2-6, 2022 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Liège, Belgium.
The TTHB, led by its president Douglas Camacho, took a decision to withdraw the two teams, saying money was not a problem but citing concerns about players’ safety and job security. But in a Facebook post yesterday, Cowie said: “I feel it for these guys...”
The former national senior outdoor team captain added: “Indoor Pan Am Hockey defending champions, ranked 12th in the world and unable to even defend their Indoor Pan Am hockey title to qualify once again for the World Cup. While the Covid-19 pandemic remains one of the main factors affecting this decision it still is a disappointment that more wasn’t done by those in power to ensure both men and women teams were able to compete.
“It becomes harder to take the main excuse of flight unavailability when we see our national football teams, local West Indies cricket players, national athletes, and other national sportsmen and sportswomen flying out to represent the red, black and white,” Cowie continued, adding, “We, however remain hopeful that we can return to some level of normalcy in all aspects of daily life regarding the pandemic, also eventually ensuring that players can return to sport in a safe and secure environment.”
Cowie tagged the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Fan Club, the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF), the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SPORTT) and Team TTO, in his social media post.
The team, coached by Raphael Govia, claimed the PAHF title back in 2017, qualifying for their second FIH Indoor World Cup final in Germany in 2018. Team TTO appeared in their first FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Vienna, Austria, in 2007 after the 2005 team ended second in the Pan American tournament behind hosts Canada.
Cowie himself is trying to ride the challenge of taking his junior team to the Junior Pan American Cup schedule for August 15-27 in Chile.
He says the TTHB have not signalled yet if the male and female junior teams will be withdrawn like their senior counterparts. He added that the national teams are awaiting new protocols as national teams are still allowed to train.
But the start-and-stop practice schedule—the teams are conducting physical programmes at home and are set to commence Zoom dryland sessions soon—has been a thorn in the junior team’s preparation, especially considering their opponents in other countries are continuing their training uninterrupted.
“It will always be frustrating. That’s been our history. our legacy...” Cowie lamented. “Less preparation (less than a year). Inferior preparation (no turf) and last minute rush to get flights, accommodation etc...”
The Polytan astroturf, originally targeted to be completed in early 2017, is yet to be laid with Covid-19 travel restrictions preventing Chile-based technicians from returning here to complete the installation of the pitch.