HEAD COACH of the men’s junior national hockey team Darren Cowie says that hockey administrators and stakeholders should set the example by setting higher standards and expectations for their organisation and the national teams under their purview.
Cowie’s current assignment is the August 21-28 Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Junior Pan American Cup, to be contested in Chile.
Cowie is a former field and indoor national player who was formerly a development officer for the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB).
And while he has not held any executive position in that organisation, the hockey coach with QPCC does have a general idea of the duties, including the behind-the-scenes decisions and actions the executive takes to ensure that the sport continues playing.
“As much as possible, us as well the ground soldiers; the teams, the athletes, the coaches, the managers, the physio, the psychologists who come out and probably don’t get a cent for the job that they do—we source a lot on our own not just time but money as well to put forward to the guys to ensure that training sessions do take place,” Cowie explains.
“The only thing I always lament is we always feel like we are always a little late. We drop the ball because we are always late to finalise things, to where I believe that just to have a team in training during the pandemic is an accomplishment... I don’t want us to look for mediocrity and I feel that is where we always drop short on all levels; administrative, technical, competitive and competition.”
Cowie believes people in the sport at all levels make too many excuses for things going wrong.
“We say... ‘let’s settle for this’ because there were a lot of hardships and we didn’t get a pre-tour and Sport Company (SporTT) didn’t really respond in time or whatever the situation was. I feel like we always have an excuse and we just sit down on our seats and our hands and say ‘yeah, that is the excuse, that’s OK. Everything is fine.’” Cowie argues.
“Guys don’t feel like they need to surpass capabilities because yeah, we have an excuse. I feel like we fall short in all areas... and we can’t fulfil our full potential because we make excuses before we even try and go past the limit of giving every effort to ensure that we are the best prepared possible we could be, in the best mindset and everything.”
In that vein, Cowie decided to praise the efforts of his staff—instead of pointing any fingers at the TTHB executive.
“I’m not on TTHB executive but what I can say is... my staff and support staff... go beyond what they are supposed to be doing to ensure the maximum is achieved.” That staff includes manager Sharon De Freitas and assistant coach and national senior player Akim Toussaint.
Cowie said De Freitas and Toussaint act as parental figures to the junior team and assist with transportation and providing meals out of pocket. “So while we are looking at on-the-field stuff, which is the role we are supposed to initially do, it is probably so much more behind the scenes we do to ensure that the guys, the team is operating at a higher standard than is expected,” Cowie says, while thanking SporTT and Tobias Ottley for their technical support with the team.
Cowie is also grateful for the services of Kern Lee who joins the team as massage therapist/physiotherapist. Above all, he notes the attitude must be to represent the country as best as possible even though the level of investment in sport in general is not as high as desired.
“If the country is spending this amount of money to send us, even if we don’t get the money in the build-up to it (Pan Am Juniors) then we have to give our best, to ensure the guys have the mindset,” Cowie states. “Our attitude as technical staff trickles down to the team. So we adopt the attitude of ‘let me not just give enough, let me give more than I can give’. That kind of attitude and behaviour and mentality is contagious and contagious in a good way,” he concludes.