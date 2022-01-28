Cox in T&T Marathon tomorrow

Former champion Curtis Cox is among a select group of runners expected to compete in tomorrow’s Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) 40th Edition.
TTIM chairperson Diane Henderson told the Express that her committee planned a 40-person event to mark the 40th edition of the 26.2-mile race. “We were looking at the top 40 runners from the 2018 to 2020 editions of the race in recognition of 40 years as well as a tribute to the late Anthony Harford. As it turns out, we have about 30 runners for Sunday—approximately 20 men and 10 women. For various reasons, some of the runners did not take up the offer to compete.
“Among those who will line up on Sunday,” Henderson continued, “are Curtis Cox, Kelvin Johnson and Michael Honore. We also have two runners who represent the 40 we are celebrating. Dr Gordon Naraynsingh and Thomas Sealy ran the first T&T Marathon in 1983, and will be part of this year’s race as well.”
TTIM 2022 will be staged on the bicycle path in Chaguaramas, and will also feature Polish marathon globetrotter Ryschard Ellert.
“On Sunday, Ellert will run his 130th marathon, and Trinidad and Tobago will be the 99th country in which he has run a marathon.
“Among the women who will run the marathon, four laps on the bicycle path,” Henderson continued, “are Chantel Le Maitre, Teheli Sealey, Leighann Benjamin-Campbell and Shardie Mahabir. The race starts at 4am.”
T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis will be among a group of walkers who will take the 26.2-mile trek, from Freeport to the Queen’s Park Savannah, outside Whitehall. They start at 2am. Lewis and company will once again walk to raise money for the TTOC’s Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund.
In addition to Sunday’s Chaguaramas race and the TTOC’s fund-raising walk, TTIM 2022 features a virtual marathon, a virtual half marathon and a virtual 5K.
“The virtual events are not races,” Henderson stressed. “The participants complete the distances on their own, and have up until Sunday to do so. They will then upload their times.”