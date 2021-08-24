CPL 2021 build-up

The Jamaica Tallawahs finished fourth on the regular season table of the Hero Caribbean Premier League last year, but they will expect to make a more serious challenge for a place in the final in the 2021 edition.
“I won’t judge the team harshly on last year, because last year the pitches and the conditions were different to what they were accustomed to in the previous years,” Tallawahs coach Floyd Reifer told the media on Monday.
He explained: “Remember last year with the whole Covid situation, everything that happened was new. Bubble life was new to most of the boys. A lot of them never had preparation coming in to the tournament because of the various lock-downs in the different territories in the Caribbean; so a lot happened last year that the guys were not accustomed to in previous CPLs.
“We started our first game with only one practice session last year, so it was kind of tough for the guys and then the wickets in Trinidad were spin-friendly, so it was kind of difficult to come into a tournament short of preparation and still trying to get accustomed to the pitches.
But I think this year, guys are better prepared. Guys have more time to put in some work even before the tournament.”
While he admitted that the team would have had just two practice sessions before their opening match on Friday against the St Lucia Kings, Reifer stressed that, “most of the boys have had some cricket behind them before coming into the tournament which is good for us.”
On Monday, the bulk of the Tallawahs squad had arrived in St Kitts where the entire tournament will be played in a bio-secure bubble similar to last season and Reifer said, “the team is coming together very well.
“We still have the core of the team in Rovman (Powell) and Chadwick (Walton), (Andre) Russell, Carlos (Brathwaite), (Veerasammy) Permaul was there last year, Fidel Edwards as well; so we still have the core of the team. Yes, we have some new faces, it’s always good to expose new talent to the CPL, so I’m looking forward to seeing those guys play.”
Of one of the newcomers, Reifer observed of Pakistan middle-order batsman Haider Ali: “He’s a very good batter. His stats are very good. I’ve been watching him from Under-19 cricket when he played at the ICC World Cup, so he’s been doing very well around the circuit.”
The Tallawahs will also be introducing South African pace bowler Migael Pretorius this season.
“He’s kind of an unknown but he’s a very talented cricketer. I’ve done my investigations...and I was told this young man is one for the future, so we have good cricketers coming in.”
In addition to Ali and Pretorius, the Tallawahs will also have experienced former Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Chris Green in their line-up. He is a welcome addition for Reifer.
“Chris Green has been doing well in the CPL. He had a good stint at the Guyana Amazons. I thought he performed well for them, and watching him around the circuit, he’s a good competitor, good cricketer, so we’re expecting a lot from him, especially with his tight off-spin.
“He’s a very good fielder and he can bat as well. Not only that, but he’s very knowledgeable and he’s going to bring a lot to the table off the field and on the field as well.”
In addition to Green’s experience, the Tallawahs will also have the left-arm spin of Veerasammy Permaul for a second season.
“Permaul is an experienced campaigner. He’s been playing CPL from the inception. Last year it was his first year at the Tallawahs and I thought that he did a pretty good job,” Reifer said. “He came in and he bowled in the Powerplays, just outside the Powerplays, so it depends on the games that we play and who we play against that his role will vary in terms of what we want him to do and what we want him to execute at different periods of the game.”
Permaul and Green are two of a number of slow bowlers the Tallwahs have packed into their squad. And Reifer said this was done with the tournament conditions in mind.
“We all know that when you play all those games in a short period of time on one square, eventually you gonna have wear and tear on the pitches. Expect that in the second half of the tournament that the pitches will start to turn a lot,” he noted.
The Tallawahs will also once again be able to call on top all-rounder Andre Russell who had seemed to want his end his time with the Tallwahs after last season.
However Reifer said, the focus will not be on individuals.
“What we are focusing on is playing a solid team game. When you play as a unit, you tend to win more games than...if you depended on one person for that match-winning performance all the time...
“Obviously, when you have a guy like Andre Russell on your side, aka Superman, he can also win games on his own, but I think that we have a very good team.
We have very experienced guys who have played around the circuit. It’s just a matter for us gelling together and getting it right off the field so we can get it right on the field as well.”
Tallawahs squad: Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Chris Green, Carlos Brathwaite, Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmad, Jason Mohammed, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Veerasammy Permaul, Abijhai Mansingh, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud.