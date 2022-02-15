Caribbean Premier League (CPL) CEO Pete Russell is sympathetic to the plea from West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard for another T20 tournament to help unearth new talent in the region and he said it is something that has been discussed by CPL and Cricket West Indies (CWI).
Following the West Indies’ exit from the T20 World Cup after the group stage in India late last year, Pollard felt that new blood was needed in the T20 game in the region and that it needed to be unearthed and developed.
“One of the things that for us that we need to do, especially in the Caribbean, is we need to have another tournament other than CPL, whereas we can unearth new talents,” he said.
Asked how Pollard’s comments resonated with CPL, Russell said: “Very well. That is certainly not a criticism of CPL.
“I think what he is saying is that CPL always has to be the pinnacle for these players but you have to make sure you have these younger players coming through,” Russell said.
“So, I have total sympathy for that position and it is something we talked to CWI about in terms of what we can do to ensure that actually gets put in place,” he continued.
“That is part of the initiatives that we are going to come out with in the next few years that are going to help with the level just below CPL which is crucial and we know that,” he added.
And after ten years of putting on the “biggest party in sport” Russell believes the tournament is now well established and while he is not writing off the possibility of expanding the league in the future, he said the focus in the short term will be maintaining a high quality of the competition and leaving fans always wanting more.
“My issue with expanding the league is that the cricket calendar is so condensed, so I think cricket fans have a glut of cricket. The Big Bash is almost eight weeks and you have the IPL (Indian Premier League) played in a similar time so it is a long time to keep fan interest,” Russell explained.
“Our view is that less is more and we want to keep fans engaged for the period we are here and get excited about before it comes, and when we leave, we want them basically still wanting more. So, I don’t see it in the near term but never say never,” he added.
For now, Russell revealed that player retentions are taking place at the moment and over the next few weeks, the teams will start to take shape.