Kieron Pollard

FLASHBACK: Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard with the Caribbean Premier League trophy in 2020.

—Photo: CPL/Getty Images 

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) CEO Pete Russell is sympathetic to the plea from West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard for another T20 tournament to help unearth new talent in the region and he said it is something that has been discussed by CPL and Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Following the West Indies’ exit from the T20 World Cup after the group stage in India late last year, Pollard felt that new blood was needed in the T20 game in the region and that it needed to be unearthed and developed.

“One of the things that for us that we need to do, especially in the Caribbean, is we need to have another tournament other than CPL, whereas we can unearth new talents,” he said.

Asked how Pollard’s comments resonated with CPL, Russell said: “Very well. That is certainly not a criticism of CPL.

“I think what he is saying is that CPL always has to be the pinnacle for these players but you have to make sure you have these younger players coming through,” Russell said.

“So, I have total sympathy for that position and it is something we talked to CWI about in terms of what we can do to ensure that actually gets put in place,” he continued.

“That is part of the initiatives that we are going to come out with in the next few years that are going to help with the level just below CPL which is crucial and we know that,” he added.

And after ten years of putting on the “biggest party in sport” Russell believes the tournament is now well established and while he is not writing off the possibility of expanding the league in the future, he said the focus in the short term will be maintaining a high quality of the competition and leaving fans always wanting more.

“My issue with expanding the league is that the cricket calendar is so condensed, so I think cricket fans have a glut of cricket. The Big Bash is almost eight weeks and you have the IPL (Indian Premier League) played in a similar time so it is a long time to keep fan interest,” Russell explained.

“Our view is that less is more and we want to keep fans engaged for the period we are here and get excited about before it comes, and when we leave, we want them basically still wanting more. So, I don’t see it in the near term but never say never,” he added.

For now, Russell revealed that player retentions are taking place at the moment and over the next few weeks, the teams will start to take shape.

RED FORCE RALLY

RED FORCE RALLY

Yannic Cariah found himself in the middle of another Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batting collapse and again played a crucial knock, along with opener Jeremy Solozano and vice-captain Joshua Da Silva, to lead a T&T fightback yesterday on the first day of their second round West Indies Championship four-day match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

T&T bobsleigh men finish 28th

The Trinidad and Tobago two-man bobsleigh team of Shakeel John and pilot Axel Brown completed heat three of the event with a solid clocking of 1:00.86 for an overall time of 3:02.56 as they placed 28th overall out of 30 teams that competed in the event.

Windies hoping to halt India’s winning streak

Captain Kieron Pollard said West Indies were focussed on improving their execution and halting India’s winning momentum when the three-match Twenty20 International bowls off today.

The Caribbean side suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the One-Day International phase of the tour in Ahmedabad last week after their batsmen mainly produced several inept performances.

Approval granted

Approval granted

Fans will, after all, be allowed in at a local football match for the first time in two years, after the TTFA received late approval yesterday evening by the Ministry of Health to allow tomorrow’s CONCACAF Zone Women’s World Cup qualifier to qualify as a safe-zone event.

The match will not be televised locally — since no local entity had bought the television rights — but is expected to be carried on CONCACAF’s paid platforms.

Beaver-trick for Ya Ya

KENNYA ‘Ya Ya” CORDNER kept up her hot goal-scoring streak in Turkey with a beaver-trick in Fenerbahçe’s 6-1 trouncing of sixth-placed Karadeniz Ereğli Belediyespor on Sunday in the Turkish Women Super League.

Victory kept Fenerbahçe—with eight wins and two defeats - second in the league, while Cordner, 33 has now scored 16 goals in ten matches since joining the Turkish giants in November.

Another silver for Ahye

Another silver for Ahye

Michelle-Lee Ahye seized women’s 60 metres silver at the Meeting de l’Eure World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver event in Val-de-Reuil, France, on Monday.

The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter clocked a season’s best 7.19 seconds to finish behind American Kayla White, the winner in 7.13, and ahead of Israel’s Diana Vaisman (7.28). In the qualifying round, Ahye won heat two in 7.26.