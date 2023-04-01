CPL returns ‘home’

For its 11th season, the region’s foremost T20 cricket tournament, the Caribbean Premier League returns to the station that first brought it to local audiences, CCN TV6.
According to the company, throughout the tournament that runs from August 16 to September 24, cricket fans from across the country can anticipate comprehensive coverage in a series of premium live broadcasts.
In a fresh deal with the CPL, CCN TV6 will be the home of the Caribbean Premier League for the next three years, with this broadcast arrangement running from 2023 until 2025.
The deal will also see TV6 broadcast the Women’s Caribbean Premier League in 2023.
Richard Purcell, general manager (GM) of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN), TV6 and Caribbean Communication Company Ltd. (CCCL), hailed the return of the tournament to the station.
“We at CCN TV6 are pleased that we have acquired the television broadcast rights for Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada for the next three years in the first instance,” said Purcell.
“So TV6 viewers can look forward to exciting times beginning in the next few months when we launch our CPL promotions, where amongst other prizes they can win trips to the finals in Guyana in September.”
Additionally, when the tournament begins on August 16, TV6 will be broadcasting all the matches live, free to air and on cable channels, as well as on the CCN TV6 website and the station’s new app, to be launched very soon.
Purcell added: “OCM Radio through TAJ 92.3 here in Trinidad has had the radio broadcast rights for the Caribbean for the last four years and that agreement still has another two years to go.
“So for our television and radio audiences, stay tuned to us on our free to air, cable and digital platforms to be part of the premium sports event in the Caribbean - the Republic Bank CPL T20 tournament!”
CCCL is a group of radio studios in T&T and the Caribbean that OCM owns.
As the second most watched domestic T20 league in the world, the CPL features matches from venues across the West Indies and showcases some of the best talents from the region and beyond.
CCN also stated that, “TV6’s partnership with the League represents another opportunity for us to continue serving the viewing public with exciting content that is relevant to our shared experiences and allows us to fulfil our mandate of being the number one station in Trinidad and Tobago.”
Pete Russell, the Caribbean Premier League’s CEO, said: “We are very excited to be partnering with CCN TV6 for the next three years.
“One Caribbean Media are a huge part of the media landscape in the region and their involvement will only help the tournament to continue to grow its viewership this year and beyond.”