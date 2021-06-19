CPL to shift start date

This year’s addition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to begin two days earlier than originally scheduled.
The shift has come following a request from the Indian cricket board (BCCI) which is trying to find space on the international calendar to complete the suspended Indian Premier League.
According to the ESPNcricinfo website, the CPL will now be played in St Kitts and Nevis between August 26 and September 15. The CPL was originally scheduled to start on August 28, and end on September 19, but that changed after the BCCI began talks with Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the CPL immediately after it identified the September-October window for wrapping up the remainder of the postponed 2021 IPL.
The revised dates will mean a tweaked match schedule for the CPL, and the challenge for both CWI and CPL is that there aren’t many free days in a packed home season comprising tours of the Caribbean by South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.
Immediately after the ongoing series against South Africa, which ends on July 9, West Indies play a white-ball series comprising five T20Is and three ODIs against Australia, which will end on July 24. Three days later, the Pakistan series kicks off with a five-match T20I series followed by two Tests, scheduled to end on August 24.