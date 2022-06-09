Creamery Novelties has announced a three-year partnership with the Hero Caribbean Premier League, becoming the official ice cream of the “biggest party in sport”.
Through their partnership, which starts with the 2022 edition of the tournament and runs through to 2024, Creamery Novelties will be present at all the matches across the four host countries — Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts-Nevis, St Lucia and Guyana.
The 2022 edition of the tournament bowls off on August 31.
Creamery Novelties and CPL also pledged to make a meaningful impact socially and economically in the communities and local businesses that they will be in close contact with during the tournament.