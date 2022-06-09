Varisha Rambaran

TASTE OF SUCCESS: Celebrating a new partnership, from left, Group communications manager, HADCO Group, Varisha Rambaran; trade marketing manager, HADCO, Kimberly Fraser; head of branding and hospitality, CPL, Natalie Black O’Connor; and marketing manager, HADCO, Mark Clarke display some of the flavours of the Creamery Novelties (No Sugar Added) Ice Cream (chocolate, coconut and soursop), following the official signing to become the Official Partner and Ice Cream of the Hero CPL, yesterday.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Creamery Novelties has announced a three-year partnership with the Hero Caribbean Premier League, becoming the official ice cream of the “biggest party in sport”.

Through their partnership, which starts with the 2022 edition of the tournament and runs through to 2024, Creamery Novelties will be present at all the matches across the four host countries — Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts-Nevis, St Lucia and Guyana.

The 2022 edition of the tournament bowls off on August 31.

Creamery Novelties and CPL also pledged to make a meaningful impact socially and economically in the communities and local businesses that they will be in close contact with during the tournament.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GOLD AGAIN

GOLD AGAIN

Michelle-Lee Ahye claimed her second women’s 100 metres title in Europe this season when she got to the line in a wind-assisted 11.12 seconds at the PTS Meeting in Samorin, Slovakia, yesterday.

Ahye’s golden run came on the heels of her victory at the Irena Szewińska Memorial meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland, last Friday. As she had done in Poland, Ahye dominated the PTS field, the Trinidad and Tobago track star finishing well ahead of second-placed American Shannon Ray (11.27) and third-placed Barbadian Tristan Evelyn (11.38).

WI formulating plan for Pakistan

WI formulating plan for Pakistan

Getting Babar Azam out early will be key for the West Indies if they are to level the three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Multan today and having gotten a taste of the conditions in their five-wicket loss on Wednesday, the visitors are keen on “coming up with better plans” to deal with the opposition in the second match bowling off today at the same venue from 7 a.m.

Jangoo slams 58 as Cavaliers upset Strikers in T10 Blast

Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers started their Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast campaign in style, whipping defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers by 58 runs in the second match of a double header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.

Weather setback for T&T women in CWI T20 Blaze

Trinidad and Tobago women were sidelined by rain yesterday, as their second match of the Cricket West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze was abandoned without a ball bowled at the Guyana National Stadium.

T&T lost their opening match of the competition on Tuesday night and while rain affected their match yesterday, the afternoon fixture was played with Barbados defeating the Leeward Islands by nine wickets.

President’s men square off against Bangladesh

Several players will be hoping to make their mark when the Cricket West Indies President’s XI face Bangladesh in a three-day warm-up match, starting today, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua.

According to coach Andre Coley, players will be taking the match “very seriously” as they look to continue the good form demonstrated in the recently-concluded West Indies Championship four-day first-class competition.

President’s men square off against Bangladesh

Several players will be hoping to make their mark when the Cricket West Indies President’s XI face Bangladesh in a three-day warm-up match, starting today, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua.

According to coach Andre Coley, players will be taking the match “very seriously” as they look to continue the good form demonstrated in the recently-concluded West Indies Championship four-day first-class competition.