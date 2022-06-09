Michelle-Lee Ahye claimed her second women’s 100 metres title in Europe this season when she got to the line in a wind-assisted 11.12 seconds at the PTS Meeting in Samorin, Slovakia, yesterday.

Ahye’s golden run came on the heels of her victory at the Irena Szewińska Memorial meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland, last Friday. As she had done in Poland, Ahye dominated the PTS field, the Trinidad and Tobago track star finishing well ahead of second-placed American Shannon Ray (11.27) and third-placed Barbadian Tristan Evelyn (11.38).