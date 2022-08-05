Creditors agree to TTFA financier’s repayment conditions

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) creditors yesterday voted unanimously in support of a motion that before anyone receives payment under the restructured debt repayment proposal, they must meet the anti-money laundering requirements of the Association’s debt financiers and must not have been sanctioned in any jurisdiction because of financial impropriety.

According to a TTFA press release, the meeting was convened by TTFA-appointed Trustee, Maria Daniel, to update creditors on the status of the debt repayment proposal and to inform them of the added conditionality. It was held at the TTFA’s Home of Football (HoF) and participants attended both in person and virtually. The Supervisor of Insolvency was present at the meeting.

Daniel told creditors that all claims received so far had gone through the validation process and only one of the invalidated claimants has raised a query, which is the subject of separate legal proceedings. However, it would not prevent the Trustee from taking the proposal to Court for approval on September 7, 2022.

Asked the nature of query, she said the claimant failed to provide the Trustee with adequate documentation or evidence in support of their claim. On May 5, in a meeting chaired by the Supervisor of Insolvency, TTFA’s creditors voted unanimously for the Trustee’s repayment proposal for settlement of the monies owed to them.

The proposal, which was developed by Daniel, supported by EY and a legal team lead by Richard Beckles, in collaboration with the TTFA’s FIFA-appointed normalisation committee, will be funded by an interest-free US$3.5 million instrument that the TTFA will have 10 years to repay. Creditors owed up to $200,000 will be paid in full and balances above that will be pro-rated. They also have the option to be paid in US or TT dollars.

WI eyeing success in Florida sunshine

West Indies are hoping a change of scenery results in a change of fortunes, when they clash with India in the crucial fourth Twenty20 International of the five-match series at the Central Broward County Park Stadium, today.

The hosts flopped spectacularly in the opener at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, losing by 68 runs before drawing level in the first of two T20Is at Warner Park in St Kitts, winning by five wickets last Monday.

Chanderpaul leads solid Windies ‘A’ reply

Test hopeful Tagenarine Chanderpaul missed out on a half-century as West Indies A took command of their opening four-day “Test” against Bangladesh A yesterday.

At the close on day two at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, the hosts were well placed on 165 for three, requiring only three further runs to overhaul Bangladesh A’s first innings of 165.

England beat Kiwis in shoot-out to reach women’s hockey final

England beat New Zealand in a shoot-out to stay on course for a first women’s hockey Commonwealth Games Gold in Birmingham.

Isabelle Petter and Hannah Martin scored in the shoot-out as goalkeeper Maddie Hinch refused to be beaten with a series of brilliant saves.

T&T to play for 7th in Davis Cup

AFTER scoring a commanding 3-0 victory to avoid the cellar position yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago team will play for seventh place when American Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup concludes today, at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Bermuda will tackle Cuba and Aruba will oppose Honduras, and the winners will be promoted to Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis tournament next year.

‘DREAM’ ALIVE

TEAM TTO’s top sprinter Jereem “The Dream” Richards will seek to defend his title when he lines up in the final of the Men’s 200-metre dash as the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, starts to wind down.