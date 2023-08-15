Creek Sports win U-11 Summer Cup

Creek Sports & Cultural Club, coached by Lincoln Augustus, were crowned Champions of the inaugural NLCL Concept Coaching Community Summer Cup, when the competition concluded on Sunday, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.
In the Championship game, Arima-based Creek Sports beat QPCC on penalties to take the title. Creek used a staunch defence to hold QPCC to a 0-0 draw at full-time. In the resulting shoot-out, big saves by Creek goalkeeper Daniel Ramlal aided them to 3-2 triumph.
Meanwhile, Saturday’s quarter-final was played under a round-robin format which saw Point Fortin Youth Football Academy, Trendsetter Hawks, QPCC, and Creek Sports & Cultural Club moving forward to Sunday’s semis.
Crew also drew their semi-final against the Point Fortin 1-1. Jelani Marchan scored first for Creek, while Point Fortin Youth Football Academy equalised via an own goal.
After a 1-1 full time score, and an additional 15 penalties had exhausted sudden death kicks, the teams agreed to a coin toss, and Creek emerged victorious.
In the second semi-final, QPCC prevailed 1-0 over northern rivals Trendsetter Hawks. Skipper Callum Trestrail scored the lone item for QPCC.
Later in the day, in the third-place game, Point Fortin Youth Football Academy ran out 3-1 winners over Trendsetter Hawks, with a Jamali St Hilaire double along with a Trinity Swift item. Judea Phillip scored for Trendsetter Hawks.
Award Winners:
Best Coach — Lincoln Augustus (Creek Sport & Cultural Club)
Most Goals — Andel Khan - 9 goals (Trendsetter Hawks)
Best Midfielder —– Kayden Rosalis (QPCC)
Best Defender — Shahzaad Springer (Creek Sport & Cultural Club)
Best Goalkeeper — Trinity Swift (Point Fortin Youth Football Academy)
Most Valuable Player —Kayden Rosalis (QPCC)
The tournament organisers wished to thank its generous sponsors and partners, namely Next Level Consulting Limited, Next Level Foundation, Concept Coaching, Holiday Snacks, SM Jaleel and Ramsingh’s Sports World.