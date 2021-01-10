Crew president: Kevin Molino a ‘game-changer’

MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew have hailed Kevin Molino as a game-changer, after signing the Trinidadian winger from free agency earlier this week.
The 30-year-old, who has been capped nearly 50 times for Trinidad and Tobago, rejected a deal for a fifth season at Minnesota United last month, opting to become a free agent, and has now found himself on a Crew roster that includes Caribbean players, goalkeeper Elroy Room of Curacao and Haitian forward Derrick Etienne.
Though not disclosed by Crew, media reports said Molino had signed a multi-year contract.
“Throughout his time in this League, Kevin Molino has been one of the most talented and explosive wingers in Major League Soccer, and he proved that not only throughout the 2020 regular season, but most recently when it mattered most, in the playoffs, on a team that was minutes away from an MLS Cup final,” said Tim Bezbatchenko, Crew’s president and general manager.
‘Smart and technical play’
“Kevin will bring individual game-changing ability with his smart and technical play, which will aid in our team chemistry with our other top quality attackers. Kevin has also consistently produced goals and assists -- a critical asset from the wide position.
“We know that this off-season, Kevin was rightfully so in high demand domestically and abroad, and we are excited that one of the top players in MLS has chosen Columbus and the Crew Soccer Club as a club of choice as a free agent. We look forward to the impact he will have, which we feel will be immense, as we compete for trophies in multiple competitions in 2021 and beyond.”
Molino adds to the plethora of attacking options at the American mid-west club, and is expected to form part of a formidable force alongside the likes of Etienne, Cup MVP Lucas Zelarayan of Argentina and former Manchester City striker, Bradley Wright-Phillips who was also recently signed from free agency.
Molino scored over 20 goals in four seasons in Minnesota and also had two stellar seasons for Orlando City between 2015-16, scoring 11 goals and registering nine assists.