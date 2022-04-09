THE Prisons Service was the beneficiary of a presentation of several items of cricket gear from the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board which will be used in the rehabilitation programmes of inmates.
The hand-over was made by Azim Bassarath, president of the TTCB on Tuesday to Prison Officers 1 Sean Ramnarine and Stephen Farrell, at the National Cricket centre in Balmain, Couva. The gift of windball bats and balls is expected to greatly assist in the recreational activities involving the inmates and officers.
Bassarath said that he was very happy to be involved in the Prison Services initiative to provide activities for the inmates to contribute to their health and well-being as well as prepare them for their eventual release into society.
The cricket boss said that it was important for the TTCB to create opportunities in the sport for everyone and become truly inclusive regardless of their status. He said that this is not the first time the national cricket organisation has partnered with the Prisons Service.
“You may recall that the TTCB had piloted a project with the Umpires Association to train inmates and officers in umpiring which was very successful. It was the hope that the inmates on their release could progress and adopt the specialised training they received to make a decent income from officiating cricket matches,” said Bassarath.
The TTCB president commended the Prison Service for taking a keen interest in channelling the interest and energies of the incarcerated into a wholesome and useful activity. He pledged the full support of the TTCB in similar efforts in the future.