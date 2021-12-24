Cricket fraternity mourns stalwart Kowlessar’s passing

LALMAN KOWLESSAR, a stalwart of local cricket, passed away on Thursday night, and tributes have been coming in for his selfless service to the game for many decades.

The former teacher at Presentation College in Chaguanas and cricket coach at the school since 1968 was instrumental in the development of countless cricketers, especially in the Central Zone.

The Enterprise community resident served as the second vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, and Board Member, who was also the chairman of the Central Zone for many years, and also served as PRO, general secretary and president of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL).

Kowlessar, who turned 79 just last week Friday, dedicated his life to the development of youth in the fields of education and (sport) cricket and he was also the recipient of the Hummingbird Gold medal for his service to sport and youth development.

Leading the tributes was the president of the TTCB, Azim Bassarath, who on behalf of the national cricket organisation extended condolences to Kowlessar’s family.

The affable but forthright official was also a prominent member of the umpires’ fraternity and was remembered for his outstanding contribution through the years by the organisation’s former president Parasram Singh, now chairman of the North East Zone.

Also lamenting Kowlessar’s loss was Central Zone chairman Anderson Ramdath who said he was saddened to learn of Kowlessar’s passing. He credited him for being a foundation member of the zone whose advice and support were invaluable.

Among those who also felt a sense of loss was Justice Prakash Moosai, a former national batsman who hailed Kowlessar as an outstanding servant of the game, notably combining sport and academics at Presentation College.

The funeral service for Kowlessar will be held at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, tomorrow from 9 a.m. thence to the Waterloo Cremation site.

