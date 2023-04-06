Cricket grateful for support

The sport of cricket was among the beneficiaries of important financial assistance granted by the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. And president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath praised Minister Cudjoe and SporTT saying that the financial assistance will allow the TTCB to further advance their development plans.
“We have also received approval for support for the TTCB’s youth tournaments which allowed us to further advance our development plans across the board. We are very happy to say that SporTT, and the Ministry of Sport and Community Development have been helping cricket greatly as we fulfil all the requirements to gain timely access,” said Bassarath.
At the function yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, Bassarath was accompanied by Red Force coach David Furlonge, manager Sebastian Edwards, and players Jeremy Solozano, Terrance Hinds, Bryan Charles, Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster and Vikash Mohan.
A symbolic cheque was handed over to representatives of six sporting organisation by Minister Cudjoe.