Trinidad and Tobago Red Force had to settle for one point against the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) yesterday after rain and a slow over- rate in fading light forced the rain-affected Zone A CG united Super50 match at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, to end just seven balls shy of a Duckworth-Lewis result.
“Cricket was the loser” a disappointed Red Force coach David Furlonge said after the game. His brief comment came after CCC bowled 3.5 overs in just about 35 minutes after a lengthy rain delay to deny the defending champions a much-needed victory.
After dismissing CCC for 200 in 50 overs, the Red Force reached 74 for one after 15 overs when rain stopped the game. The match eventually resumed more than two hours later with the hosts set a revised target of 115 off 26 overs.
The Red Force were always ahead of the required run rate and the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par score. But with 20 overs needed to constitute a game, CCC bowled just the 3.5 overs before the umpires ended the match due to fading light.
Fast bowler Matthew Forde, who bowled well throughout the game, resumed the innings for the CCC but that first over took nine minutes to complete. In the next over Amari Goodridge, like Forde, missed his run up in the process of completing his over. When he finally delivered, Jason Mohammed struck the ball close to the boundary where Romario Greaves slipped before sending in the return.
The next ball was struck for four and Greaves then pulled up on the boundary, thus requiring treatment which was administered on the field.
The light eventually faded enough during Michail Powell’s next over, prompting umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Carl Tuckett to eventually stop the game, and leaving the hosts bitterly disappointed. Ottley was unbeaten on 43 at the end while Mohammed was on 20.
Earlier, CCC were given a solid start by Kirstan Kallicharan and debutant Kyle Roopchand, the pair putting on 33 runs before being separated by leg-spinner Imran Khan’s first ball of the tournament.
Khan trapped Roopchand lbw with a straight one but Kallicharan kept the innings going, putting on a further 27 with former T&T Under-19 skipper Navin Bidaisee. But that partnership lasted just ten overs with Yannic Cariah making the second breakthrough as Bidaisee, who made 27 off 38 balls, offered the bowler an easy return catch.
Then Kallicharan, who had earlier struck Hosein for four boundaries in two overs, tried to pull Jason Mohammed over deep midwicket but was caught on the fence by Phillip, CCC slipping to 72 for three.
Another budding partnership of 35 was again cut short when Zavier Burton went across the line to Hinds and was lbw for 23, while Ramdin offered a simple catch to Darren Bravo at cover, off Khan, as the CCC innings continued to spiral downwards at 107 for five after 29 overs.
But Forde and Odain McCatty staged a fightback with Forde sweeping Khan for the first six of the innings to signal his intent.
At the other end, McCatty pulled two fours off Phillip while Forde smacked Khan over long-on for another six then followed up with a pull for four as CCC went past 150. But Khan kept his composure, trapping Forde lbw with a googly before McCatty pulled one straight to Ottley at deep midwicket
The Red Force started their reply in sunny conditions, with Ottley getting a life on one after sending a return catch to Powell who couldn’t hold on to it. Powell was subsequently punished for his lapse, Ottley smashing the next ball through extra cover for four before hitting the medium pacer for consecutive boundaries to midwicket.
Joshua Da Silva also looked good, late-cutting off-spinner Romario Greaves as T&T progressed to 49 without loss after the ten-over Powerplay. But the Red Force wicketkeeper tried to up the scoring with a hint of rain in the air, coming down the track to Amari Goodridge and was bowled for 22 before the weather intervened to spoil the contest.