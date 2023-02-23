Cricket to tackle crime

Two partnerships were forged yesterday at the National Cricket Centre and both were geared towards helping to curb the escalating crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) will once again partner with Price Club Supermarket of Chaguanas to roll out their Under-17 development programme which will feature the U-17 Youth Series InterZone Tournament.
The TTCB is also partnering with former acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob, who will deliver a workshop/seminar about crime and criminal activities to not only the Under-17 players, but all cricketers participating in the TTCB youth competitions.
Price Club will be sponsoring the programme to the tune of $200,000 and marketing executive at the supermarket, Jason Abdool, highlighted the importance of such programmes in the fight against crime.
“We are exceedingly mindful and acknowledge the need for us to get involved to guide our youth the straight and narrow path; to enlighten and educate them away from the many undesirable distractions that plague our nation,” Abdool told the gathering that included U-17 cricketers and their parents.
“To all those seated here today, you will be aware of how many young people are dying in our society. How much more must die is a question we must ask ourselves. How must more must turn to gangs and engage in illegal activities to try to fit in or to search for their identities?
He added: “Suicide and self-harm are at a high and young people are looking for answers and searching to fit in. They are looking for themselves and finding answers in the wrong places and the wrong things. Together with the TTCB, we can offer them an answer through the sport of cricket.”
Meanwhile, Jacob noted that there is a need for psycho-social support for young people and told the TTCB that, “this is the right step and the right direction you are taking.”
He said he will tackle the issues from a criminological perspective using, “lifestyle theories that demonstrate that depending on the lifestyle you live and how you carry about yourself, you can venture into the aspect of not just being an offender but being a victim.”
He added: “It is necessary that the young men and women involved in working with the TTCB get a good understanding of how they can avoid some of these situations.”
Speaking about the partnership with Jacob, TTCB president Azim Bassarath said recent instances of violence among teenagers forced him to act.
“Just prior to the Under-15 launch, we would have had about seven or so teenagers that were shot and killed, so that inspired the Board to talk to Mr Jacob who has been my friend for more than 20 years now and I think it was important for him to get involved with the youngsters,” Bassarath explained.
“Something had to be done and he (Jacob) has the knowledge and experience to make a difference. He has a lot of respect in the community and we think it was important to engage him to come and speak to the young cricketers. He has volunteered his service and I think he will definitely impact the young minds,” the TTCB president continued.
“He will not only be involved with this development programme but at the end of all the youth tournaments when the national team is selected, he will also be speaking to the young players. It will be motivational sort of sessions that we are hoping he will engage the players.”
Bassarath said keeping youth players engaged in such programmes is very important because, “these children also interact with people outside of cricket, so we want to put all measures in place to help protect them from going down the road.”