Criticism of Cavani ban grows in South America

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) joined the growing criticism of England’s FA yesterday with a condemnation of the three-match ban given to Uruguayan Edinson Cavani for alleged racism.

Cavani was last week banned for three games and fined £100,000 (US$136,180) for posting an Instagram message to a friend with what the FA decided to be a racist term after his Manchester United side’s 3-2 win over Southampton on November 29.

The FA said the post brought the game into disrepute and ordered him to undergo “face-to-face education” as part of his punishment. The striker apologised for any misunderstanding and declined to challenge the ban.

“The disciplinary measure levelled on the Uruguayan player clearly does not take into account the cultural characteristics and use of certain terms spoken in daily life in Uruguay,” CONMEBOL said in a statement. “Judgment of these kind of declarations...should always be made bearing in mind the context in which they were made and above all the cultural peculiarities of each player and each country.

“CONMEBOL condemns and always will condemn with the greatest energy any racism or discrimination but the specific case for which Cavani was sanctioned does not constitute one of them.”

Gayle among WI stars confirmed for PSL draft

Chris Gayle headlines a plethora of West Indies stars confirmed for next weekend’s draft of the Pakistan Super League.

The 41-year-old Gayle, along with veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, former Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite and openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis, were among 25 foreign players announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board yesterday.

BALANCING ACT

With 12 West Indies players declining to tour Bangladesh later this month, former West Indies fast-bowler Tony Gray believes Cricket West Indies (CWI) might have to update their Covid-19 policies going forward to ensure the best players take the field.

CWI mourns Butch Stewart’s passing

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday paid tribute to Gordon “Butch” Stewart who passed away on Monday.

Stewart, the outstanding Jamaican businessman and entrepreneur, was the founder and chairman of Sandals International Resorts, a long-standing partner of CWI.

Spurs ease past Brentwood to reach Carabao Cup final

Tottenham Hotspur reached the League Cup final after goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min sank Championship (second-tier) Brentford 2-0 yesterday to set up a clash with Manchester United or Manchester City in April’s showpiece.

Wallerfield Warriors get boxing gear

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe handed over $10,000 worth of boxing equipment and gear to head coach Waldron Brooks of the Wallerfield Warriors Boxing Gym at a presentation ceremony hosted by Trinidad Boxing Board of Control (TBBC) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium last month.

